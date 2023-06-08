‘Who’s Watching Who?’ Scoops Best Short Film at The Percy Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Margo Neil Pictures and Allegra Ventures’ new comedy short film, ‘Who’s Watching Who?’ which stars Chris Levine (Anabolic Life, The Handler) and a breakout performance from Alex Lizzul, scooped up ‘Best Short Film’ at The Percy Awards, an Austin, Texas event on May 19th presented by The Academy of Independent Motion Pictures.
Written and directed by Chris Levine, ‘Who’s Watching Who?’ is the story of a single mother who has a planned business trip but is put in an impossible situation when the father is unable to pick up their 10-year-old son, Trevor. With such short notice, she is forced to turn to the last person she would ever want to take care of Trevor, her down-and-out brother Nick. Nick will be put to the test to see if he can handle the responsibilities of taking care of Trevor while, quite possibly, having the best weekend of their lives.
Since its win, ‘Who’s Watching Who?’ has received invitations to both the 15th Annual Burbank International Film Festival and 26th Annual Dances with Films, both exceptional festivals famed for their intuitive flair for tomorrow’s trailblazing filmmaker. The festivals are recognized for presenting amazing undiscovered talent to the entertainment industry and audiences globally.
Produced by Chris Levine, Justin Knodel, and Dawn Lizzul, the hilarious family-friendly comedy ‘Who’s Watching Who?’ is just getting started on its film festival circuit. The cast and producers are available for interviews.
About Chris Levine:
Triple threat Chris Levine is an award-winning actor, and accomplished writer and producer. In 2017, Chris received the Best Actor Award for his role as Adam Stenson in the Gravitas Ventures distributed thriller feature film ‘Anabolic Life’ at the Orlando Film Festival, an Academy Award-accredited festival. He can also be seen leading the cast in the action-thriller feature ‘The Handler’ which was released on DVD in Walmart nationwide and alongside Paul Logan in the explosive detective drama ‘The 4 Points’. As a producer, Chris has completed four motion pictures out of Alaska. Chris is represented by Aur-Aelion Israel from Almond Talent Agency.
About Alex Lizzul:
Alex Lizzul is an American actor who resides in Los Angeles. He is best known for his roles in “Who’s Watching Who” and “Cup of Roommate”. As a child actor, Alex trains with the prestigious Will Wallace Acting Company. In addition to acting and attending school, Alex enjoys playing baseball and soccer and can occasionally be seen fishing. Alex is represented by Christina Scott from CA Talent.
Official Trailer