St Johnsbury / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23A4004239
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#:802-748-3111
DATE/TIME:06/06/2023 at 1725
INCIDENT LOCATION: Red Village Rd / New Boston Rd, Lyndon
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: JayJ Bailey
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Burke, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle travelling on Red Village Rd at the excessive rate of 68 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. In the course of conducting a motor vehicle stop the vehicle was observed turning onto New Boston Rd, where it was located in a driveway not connected to the operator. The operator, who was identified as JayJ Bailey of W Burke, was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the crime of Negligent Operation and a speeding ticket for $503.00 and 8 points on his license.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2023 at 0800 hours
COURT: St. Johnsbury
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.