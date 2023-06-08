Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,530 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,415 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23A4004239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION:   St. Johnsbury                  

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:06/06/2023 at 1725

INCIDENT LOCATION: Red Village Rd / New Boston Rd, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: JayJ Bailey                                         

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Burke, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle travelling on Red Village Rd at the excessive rate of 68 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. In the course of conducting a motor vehicle stop the vehicle was observed turning onto New Boston Rd, where it was located in a driveway not connected to the operator. The operator, who was identified as JayJ Bailey of W Burke, was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the crime of Negligent Operation and a speeding ticket for $503.00 and 8 points on his license.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  08/30/2023 at 0800 hours         

COURT: St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION:   No  

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more