St Johnsbury / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:23A4004239

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

DATE/TIME:06/06/2023 at 1725

INCIDENT LOCATION: Red Village Rd / New Boston Rd, Lyndon

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: JayJ Bailey

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: W Burke, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle travelling on Red Village Rd at the excessive rate of 68 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. In the course of conducting a motor vehicle stop the vehicle was observed turning onto New Boston Rd, where it was located in a driveway not connected to the operator. The operator, who was identified as JayJ Bailey of W Burke, was issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court for the crime of Negligent Operation and a speeding ticket for $503.00 and 8 points on his license.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2023 at 0800 hours

COURT: St. Johnsbury

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.