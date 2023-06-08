PRESS NEWS: BIOSTAR SHOWCASES INDUSTRIAL MOTHERBOARDS AND SYSTEMS AT ICT COMM VIETNAM 2023
BIOSTAR, a leading manufacturer of motherboards, graphics cards, and storage devices, is set to showcase its wide range of innovative products at ICT Comm Vietnam 2023. The exhibition will be held from June 8th to 10th at the SECC Exhibition Hall, booth No. A3, in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.
BIOSTAR will showcase its cutting-edge technology, bringing maximum functionality to various industries, including Automation, IoT, 5G, Edge computing, and HMI applications. As a globally trusted brand, BIOSTAR continues to seek, meet and exceed customer needs with its products and solutions.
In the spotlight at the event will be BIOSTAR's highly-anticipated Single Board Computer (SBC), EIELK-PAT, and an impressive lineup of Embedded/Industrial Mini ITX and ATX, including models such as BIELK-IHT, BIWLA-IHT, BIH60-IHP, BIH61-IHP, BICMA-IHP, BIADN-IHT, and BIH11-AHB.
BIOSTAR's Industrial Motherboard Systems will also have a live demonstration featuring the MT PRO-J6412 and the MS –J6412 models. The MP-J6412 and the MT-J6412 systems will also be displayed at the event for visitors to experience BIOSTAR products firsthand. These systems are designed with flexible IO, making them adaptable for numerous industrial embedded applications, such as automation, kiosk, HMI, and digital signage applications.
The Mini-ITX range from BIOSTAR, with its numerous applications and use cases, is a perfect solution for supporting eDP and LVDS interfaces (operate up to 3 displays simultaneously) and comes with a PCIex16 slot, ready to install any graphics card. Furthermore, it supports full USB Type-C functionality (PD/DP/USB) and provides a wide range of temperature and power selection options.
BIOSTAR Intelligent Systems also have varied chassis system sizes to cater to different customer needs. With high performance and low power consumption, BIOSTAR systems are optimal for those seeking efficiency and reliability.
Visit the BIOSTAR booth No. A3 at ICT Comm Vietnam 2023 to witness BIOSTAR's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.
For more information about the showcased products, visit the following links:
MINI-ITX: https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/ipc/index.php?S_ID=1
ATX: https://www.biostar.com.tw/app/en/ipc/introduction.php?S_ID=84
About BIOSTAR
BIOSTAR is a professional brand dedicated to the production of motherboards, graphics cards, SSD, memory modules, intelligent computing solutions, AIoT, HPC, and green energy solutions. Since its establishment in 1986, BIOSTAR has become a major supplier in the IT industry. In order to pursue the best quality and aesthetic design, BIOSTAR has invested heavily in ID design, global marketing as well as R&D. With a constant emphasis on innovation, BIOSTAR always seeks to beyond better, racing to the future.
