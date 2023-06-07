Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 07, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 7, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 3:05 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Mike Jones.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 739
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 739
Bills Referred
HR 143 Health
HB 1328 Professional Licensure
HB 1329 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1330 Human Services
HB 1331 Education
HB 1332 State Government
HB 1333 Labor and Industry
HB 1334 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness
HB 1338 Transportation
SB 24 Finance
SB 152 Agriculture and Rural Affairs
SB 262 Health
SB 361 Judiciary
Bills Recommitted
HB 269 To Appropriations
HB 664 To Appropriations
HB 711 To Appropriations
HB 788 To Appropriations
HB 1085 To Appropriations
HB 1138 To Appropriations
HB 1259 To Appropriations
HB 1267 To Appropriations
HB 1272 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 255 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended
HB 718 From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed
HB 849 From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1086 From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed
HB 665 From Children & Youth as Amended
HB 1020 From Children & Youth as Committed
HB 1058 From Children & Youth as Amended
HR 126 From Children & Youth as Committed
HB 1305 From Human Services as Committed
HB 752 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 912 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1188 From Judiciary as Amended
HR 117 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 128 From Judiciary as Committed
HR 420 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 565 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 1246 From Professional Licensure as Committed
HB 1295 From Professional Licensure as Amended
HB 1138 From Rules as Committed
HB 1259 From Rules as Committed
HB 1267 From Rules as Committed
HB 1272 From Rules as Committed
HB 1304 Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 892
HB 931
HB 1032
HB 1092
HB 1131
HB 1184
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the week of June 4 through 10, 2023, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
172 – 31
The House of Representatives adjourned
until Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 NOON
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.