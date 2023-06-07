Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 07, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 7, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:05 P.M.

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Mike Jones.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 739

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 739

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 143        Health

HB 1328      Professional Licensure

HB 1329      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1330      Human Services

HB 1331      Education

HB 1332      State Government

HB 1333      Labor and Industry

HB 1334      Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1338      Transportation

          

SB 24           Finance

SB 152         Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 262         Health

SB 361         Judiciary

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 269        To Appropriations

HB 664        To Appropriations

HB 711        To Appropriations

HB 788        To Appropriations

HB 1085      To Appropriations

HB 1138      To Appropriations

HB 1259      To Appropriations

HB 1267      To Appropriations

HB 1272      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 255        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 718        From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed

HB 849        From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1086      From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed

HB 665        From Children & Youth as Amended

HB 1020      From Children & Youth as Committed

HB 1058      From Children & Youth as Amended

HR 126        From Children & Youth as Committed       

HB 1305      From Human Services as Committed

HB 752        From Judiciary as Committed

HB 912        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1188      From Judiciary as Amended

HR 117        From Judiciary as Committed

HR 128        From Judiciary as Committed

HR 420        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 565        From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1246      From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1295      From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1138      From Rules as Committed

HB 1259      From Rules as Committed

HB 1267      From Rules as Committed

HB 1272      From Rules as Committed

HB 1304      Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 892

HB 931

HB 1032

HB 1092

HB 1131

HB 1184

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 104

A Resolution designating the week of June 4 through 10, 2023, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania.

172 – 31

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

