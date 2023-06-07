Daily Session Report for Wednesday, June 07, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, June 7 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 7, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 3:05 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Mike Jones.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 739

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 739

Bills Referred

HR 143 Health

HB 1328 Professional Licensure

HB 1329 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1330 Human Services

HB 1331 Education

HB 1332 State Government

HB 1333 Labor and Industry

HB 1334 Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness

HB 1338 Transportation

SB 24 Finance

SB 152 Agriculture and Rural Affairs

SB 262 Health

SB 361 Judiciary

Bills Recommitted

HB 269 To Appropriations

HB 664 To Appropriations

HB 711 To Appropriations

HB 788 To Appropriations

HB 1085 To Appropriations

HB 1138 To Appropriations

HB 1259 To Appropriations

HB 1267 To Appropriations

HB 1272 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 255 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Amended

HB 718 From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed

HB 849 From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1086 From Appropriations ions Re-Reported as Committed

HB 665 From Children & Youth as Amended

HB 1020 From Children & Youth as Committed

HB 1058 From Children & Youth as Amended

HR 126 From Children & Youth as Committed

HB 1305 From Human Services as Committed

HB 752 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 912 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1188 From Judiciary as Amended

HR 117 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 128 From Judiciary as Committed

HR 420 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 565 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1246 From Professional Licensure as Committed

HB 1295 From Professional Licensure as Amended

HB 1138 From Rules as Committed

HB 1259 From Rules as Committed

HB 1267 From Rules as Committed

HB 1272 From Rules as Committed

HB 1304 Veterans Affairs & Emergency Preparedness as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 892

HB 931

HB 1032

HB 1092

HB 1131

HB 1184

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 104 A Resolution designating the week of June 4 through 10, 2023, as "Chesapeake Bay Awareness Week" in Pennsylvania. 172 – 31

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

until Monday, June 12, 2023, at 12 NOON

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.