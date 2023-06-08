PageProof releases an automated barcode scanner perfect for packaging proofs
PageProof’s latest feature release, an automated barcode scanner, will enhance accuracy and efficiency in your review and approval process of artwork proofs.
"The automated barcode scanner really is time-saving magic for reviewers.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PageProof, the industry-leading online proofing platform for agencies and marketing teams, today announced the launch of another ground-breaking feature, an automated barcode scanner to improve the accuracy and efficiency of reviewing and approving packaging proofs.
— Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof
“Our latest feature release is a perfect example of how PageProof never accepts the status quo,” says Gemma Hurst, CEO of PageProof. “The automated barcode scanner really is time-saving magic for reviewers. It quickly identifies all barcodes and QR codes on a proof, making it ingeniously simple for both designers and marketing teams to ensure details are pixel-perfect.”
The automated barcode scanner has been meticulously engineered to revolutionize the process of checking the accuracy of barcodes and QR codes on artwork proofs. This ground-breaking feature effortlessly detects and highlights codes on proofs, offering unmatched convenience. And this is only the beginning. Additional smart features of the barcode scanner include:
• Identifying the number of unique barcodes on a proof.
• Displaying barcode details on screen for quick and accurate verification.
• Clicking on the code for easy copying to your clipboard, or creating a comment that includes the code.
• Opening QR code links in new tabs for seamless review.
It has never been so easy to escalate your proofing productivity. Best of all, the automated barcode scanner ensures that there are no surprises in relation to barcodes when packaging goes to print.
To learn more about how PageProof’s automated barcode scanner improves the accuracy and efficiency of the review and approval process, visit: https://blog.pageproof.com/pageproof-barcode-scanner-time-saving-magic-for-packaging/
About PageProof
PageProof is a leading online proofing platform that makes the review and approval of creative work feel effortless. Files of any kind can be securely shared with your team with just a few clicks. With powerful tools to automate workflow, review work, and make sure everything is pixel perfect, providing feedback is simple. PageProof is the only triple-layer encrypted online proofing solution that offers native integrations and support for all your design, communication, and project management tools.
Julia Schonrock
PageProof
julia@pageproof.com