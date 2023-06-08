Valux Digital Wins Best Media Advertising & PR Agency 2023 - New York in the Global Excellence Awards

As a distinguished member of the Forbes Communications Council, Valux leverages data-driven analytics and cutting-edge technology to create highly effective and fully-customizable digital media campaigns. Valux Digital Logo

Acquisition International Magazine Acknowledges Valux Digital's Commitment to Innovation and Results in Media Advertising and PR

We're honored to be named Best Media Advertising & PR Agency 2023 - NY by the Global Excellence Awards. This reflects our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to exceptional client results.” — Jessica Wong, Founder & CEO at Valux Digital

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Valux Digital, a leading media advertising and PR agency based in New York, is pleased to announce its recognition and receipt of the prestigious title "Best Media Advertising & PR Agency 2023 - New York" in the esteemed Global Excellence Awards organized by Acquisition International magazine.

The Global Excellence Awards, now in their fifth year, are the flagship awards program of Acquisition International, a prominent digital business publication with a global circulation of 85,000 corporate professionals and c-level decision makers. With over 1.9 million page views on their platform in the last 12 months, Acquisition International is renowned for its comprehensive coverage of business achievements and innovation across various industries.

Unlike many other awards programs, the Global Excellence Awards operate on a merit-based system, where recipients are selected through in-depth research conducted by Acquisition International's impartial team rather than relying on external nominations. This approach ensures that only companies with substantial accomplishments and a clear commitment to innovation in their respective fields make it past the shortlisting stage and are recognized and publicized to Acquisition International's esteemed readership.

Valux Digital's commitment to excellence and its outstanding achievements in media advertising and PR have propelled the agency to the forefront of the industry, leading to its well-deserved recognition in the 2023 Global Excellence Awards. With a focus on delivering innovative solutions and consistently exceeding client expectations, Valux Digital has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses seeking effective marketing and communications strategies.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive the title of Best Media Advertising & PR Agency 2023 - New York in the Global Excellence Awards," said Jessica Wong, Founder & CEO at Valux Digital. "This award is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients. We would like to express our gratitude to Acquisition International for recognizing our efforts and showcasing our success to their influential readership."

As Valux Digital continues to drive industry innovation and help businesses succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape, this prestigious award serves as a testament to the agency's expertise, creativity, and client-centric approach.

About Valux Digital: Valux Digital is a globally recognized digital marketing and public relations agency, renowned for its expertise in driving impactful results. As a distinguished member of the Forbes Communications Council, Valux leverages data-driven analytics and cutting-edge technology to create highly effective and fully-customizable digital media campaigns.

With a relentless commitment to improving efficiency, affordability, rapidity, and quality, Valux Digital stands at the forefront of industry innovation. The agency's dedicated team of experts combines strategic thinking with creative prowess to deliver unparalleled results for clients across diverse industries.

At Valux Digital, client success is paramount. By implementing comprehensive strategies tailored to each client's unique needs, the agency ensures that every campaign is optimized for maximum impact. Valux's unwavering dedication to achieving measurable results sets it apart as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital landscape.

For more information about Valux Digital and its range of services, please visit www.valuxdigital.com.



About Acquisition International: Acquisition International is a digital business publication providing comprehensive coverage of industry news, insights, and achievements. With a global circulation of 85,000 corporate professionals and c-level decision makers, the magazine has established itself as a trusted source of information for businesses across various sectors. For more information, please visit www.acquisition-international.com