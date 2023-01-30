Valux Digital's Founder Is Named CEO of the Year at the Global 100 Awards 2023 Full-Service Marketing & PR Agency - Branding, Digital Advertising, Public Relations and More Valux Digital Logo

The winners of the Global 100 Awards – 2023 have been announced. The world’s top 100 firms of 2023 are recognized in prestigious awards.

Congratulations to the Valux Digital team for receiving the Global 100 Awards 2023! It is my sincere pleasure to thank the team at Valux. Your dedication is imperative for the growth of our company.” — Jessica Wong

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jessica Wong, Founder & CEO of Valux Digital, has been named the CEO of the Year by the Global 100 Awards. This annual awards program aims to recognize the achievements and expertise of firms and individuals operating to the highest standards across the world stage. By highlighting and publicizing the accomplishments of business leaders and professionals, the Global 100 Awards aim to inform and inspire their readership base.

The awards program is a trusted source of inspiration for over 376,000 CEOs, CFOs, legal, accounting and media professionals in over 163 countries worldwide. Shining a light on the successes of its worthy winners, the awards program provides its readership with a comprehensive understanding of those firms that are truly leaders within their chosen areas of specialization.

The winners of the Global 100 Awards are carefully selected based on specific criteria. Editor in Chief, Richard Baker explained: “The past 12 months have presented truly unforeseen challenges for firms and business leaders across the globe. However, organizations have risen to the challenge, found new ways to serve their customers and identified innovative solutions. This has enabled them to operate successfully within new parameters. As a result, we’ve gone even further to seek out those firms breaking down barriers to trade, utilizing ingenuity, technology and tenacity to full operational and commercial advantage.”

Jessica is a digital marketing expert and experienced PR executive with over 20 years of success driving bottom-line results for clients through innovative programs aligned with emerging business strategies. Involved in developing a targeted customer persona and establishing a compelling communication framework to elicit favorable brand perception and messaging. The Women in IT Awards have named Jessica a finalist for the Digital Leader of the Year. MARsum USA has recognized her as one of the Top 100 Marketing & Advertising Leaders.

As a digital expert, Jessica was invited to publish thought leadership articles on Forbes as an official member of the Forbes Communications Council. She also provides business advice to millions of Entrepreneur.com readers. She was named the Most Influential CEO by AI Global Media. In the 2023 M&A Today Global Awards and the Corporate America Today Annual Awards, she was named CEO of the year.

In recognition of her work with Valux Digital, The Female CEO of the Year Awards recognized her as the Best Digital Marketing & Public Relations Agency CEO. Valux Digital offers brands around the world scalable and sustainable growth strategies. Digital and data experts at Valux help organizations complete digital transformations and build data-centric digital infrastructures. In its profound mission, the company provides high-quality digital marketing and technology solutions to businesses of all sizes and types.

Guided by the principles of quality, efficiency and accountability, Valux Digital tackles projects from inception to completion. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional digital experiences in keeping with the latest trends, with each of the firm’s portfolios standing as a testament to its values and passion.

"I am honored to be a part of this event. It is a pleasure to have been awarded this very prestigious accolade. Congratulations to the Valux Digital team as well for receiving the Global 100 Awards 2023! It is my sincere pleasure to thank the team at Valux. Your dedication is imperative for the growth of our company. Your efforts are greatly appreciated. Teamwork makes the dream work!” Jessica said.



ABOUT VALUX DIGITAL

Valux Digital is a nationally recognized digital marketing and public relations agency and a member of the Forbes Communications Council. Using data-driven analytics and cutting-edge technology, Valux creates effective and fully-customizable digital marketing campaigns. Valux strives to improve efficiency, affordability, rapidity, quality, and - most importantly - results.