ARTCUBE NATION RECOGNIZED WITH THE "SELFLESS HEROES AWARD" BY NEW YORK PRODUCTION ALLIANCE

ArtCube Nation members and founder Eva Radke have received the "Selfless Heroes Award" from New York Production Alliance (NYPA). The members of ArtCube Nation (film, theater, and event fabricators) created a stopgap PPE supply chain during the crucial days of Pandemic. ArtCube Nation is the Professional Social Network for The Art Department

At ArtCube Nation, we have a mission to harness the power of community and connection to solve the issues we face in our industry.” — Eva Radke

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of the "Selfless Heroes Award" presented by the New York Production Alliance (NYPA), ArtCube Nation members (ACN) and Founder Eva Radke were recognized on November 10, 2022 for providing 15,000K PPE units to 150+ hospitals and frontline workers during the early days of the NYC Covid-19 shutdown when infection rates were five times higher than the rest of the country.

The New York Production Alliance (NYPA) represents the unified voice of the film, television and commercial production, and post production industry in New York City and New York State. Representing over 100,000 workers, together we promote, grow, and strengthen the entertainment industry in New York!

ArtCube Nation is a professional social network dedicated to the unique needs of the niche market of freelance creatives and enterprises in film, television, and events. ArtCubeNation connects, in real-time, Art Department Professionals to the businesses that have the inventory, availability, space, and specialized capabilities they need for their projects. Through ArtCubeNation, suppliers and vendors have a new way to connect that’s personal, professional with instant results.

When the news of the deadlocked PPE supply chain was announced, highly skilled entertainment "Art Department" freelancers and small businesses used their fabrication skills, on-hand materials and equipment to hand assemble or 3D print re-useable face shields and face masks intended for all-day wear.

The call to action on the professional forum was on March 20th, 2020 and three days later, the first of many small batch PPE deliveries were handed directly to caregivers. For the next 42 continuous days the volunteers and output steadily increased as they pressed on and prioritized an equitable distribution to all 5 boroughs including eldercare facilities, and other groups like emergency dentists and veterinarians.

In an interview in Bklyner, Ms. Radke sums up the ethos of ACN, “This niche industry is already primed to stand up and act. We already work under pressure with no sleep, under-resourced, with no room for error,” Radke said. “It is in our DNA to work under those conditions.”

In Adobe's article on the matter, Ms. Radke recalls that “I’ve had surgeons tell me we’re the only game in town,” Eva says. “Our model of quick turnaround, small batch — it was essential to keep people safe.”

CEO and Founder Eva Radke was also recognized in 2018 with the EPA's "Environmental Quality Award" for her non-profit Film BIz Recycling, a prop and wardrobe recovery and community redistribution facility now in Savannah, Georgia.

ABOUT ARTCUBE NATION

With over 100 cities globally and 11,000 members in the United States alone, ArtCube Nation is the professional social network for The Art Department. ArtCube Nation is a powerful tool made up of a workforce that spans every level. Members can find what they need in minutes with the ease of submitting a post. Be it an assistant in another part of the world, an available fabricator for a last-minute build or new homes for no-longer needed production assets, such as materials or furniture. It's easy, fast and we continue to grow our members and add features that will further add to the ease of getting the job done.