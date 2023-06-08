Cardiovascular Associates of America Expands NJ Footprint with Acquisition of Shore Heart Group
Shore Heart Group Adds Seven Locations to CVAUSA’s Network in the Tri-State Area
On behalf of the entire CVAUSA team and 12 other partner groups, I want to express our thanks to Dr. Girgis and his 22 physician colleagues for placing their trust in us to be their strategic partner.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, announced that Shore Heart Group (“SHG”) has joined their elite physician alliance. SHG has seven locations and adds 23 physicians to the CVAUSA network. This alliance provides CVAUSA with an expanded reach throughout NJ and more than 80 locations across the United States.
SHG serves all of Ocean and Monmouth counties providing the highest quality of care and treatment for their patients. Their breadth of experience and expertise includes being board certified in cardiology, interventional cardiology, electrophysiology, echocardiography and nuclear cardiology. SHG is led by Ihab Girgis, MD, FACC, FHRS. Dr. Girgis is director of electrophysiology and pacing at Shore Heart Group. He specializes in Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome, supra ventricular tachycardia, AV node reentry tachycardia, atrial fibrillation management, pacemakers, defibrillators, biventricular devices.
“Joining the CVAUSA network allows SHG cardiologists to partner with cardiologists throughout the country in a meaningful and comprehensive manner to advance cardiac care both locally and nationally,” said Ihab Girgis, MD, FACC, FHRS, SHG. “Locally the impact will be immediate as resources will be available to accelerate the growth we had envisioned. Nationally, in the current volatile world of health care, CVAUSA promises to be a stabilizing agent as we enter into and engage new stages of health care delivery.”
“On behalf of the entire CVAUSA team and 12 other partner groups, I want to express our thanks to Dr. Girgis and his 22 physician colleagues for placing their trust in us to be their strategic partner,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer, CVAUSA. “Shore Heart Group is a world-class cardiology group. They had many other good options, so I’m honored to be supporting them as they continue to grow and expand services in their region and bring more value to patients and payors.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices, access to capital, and executive management support. Cardiology group practices within our network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
