Rutland Barracks / School threat

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 23RUC002644 Rutland County Sheriff’s Office | 23B4003505 VSP

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Eden Neary

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: Poultney High School, Poultney, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Rutland County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermont State Police are investigating reports of a threat involving Poultney High School in Poultney. Law enforcement, including the school resource officer, became aware of the possible threat on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Out of an abundance of caution, school leadership has decided to cancel classes on Thursday, June 8.

The Rutland County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency investigating this incident. Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 802-775-8002. People also can leave an anonymous tip through the state police’s website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available from the Vermont State Police. Questions should be directed to school officials.

