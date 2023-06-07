Rose Vitale of DRA Family Office Featured on Bloomberg Businessweek Podcast
Discussed issue of asset allocation to female founders with hosts Carol Massar, Matt Miller, and Paul BrennanSAN DIEGO , UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DRA Family Office today announced that Rose Vitale, the firm's managing partner, appeared on the Bloomberg Businessweek Podcast on June 6. In a live conversation with hosts Carol Massar, Matt Miller, and Paul Brennan, Vitale discussed why female founders deserve more than the 2% of investment allocation they currently receive.
The interview featured a lively back and forth between Vitale and the hosts. The dialogue delved into why female founders can find it challenging to get funding, as well as why investors sometimes reject female founders. According to Vitale, some of the difficulties arise because of a tendency for investors to fund “those who look like them,” meaning fellow men who went to the same schools and belong to the same clubs.
The interview showcased Vitale’s passion and commitment to backing female founders. DRA Family Office has long made investing in women-owned businesses a major priority. “They’re missing out on a lot of amazing opportunities,” explained Vitale. “I am so pleased that I got the opportunity to address this important issue in the financial field on the program.”
The podcast, created by Carol Massar and Tim Stenovec, brings together the latest news from the worlds of business and finance and the interesting stories of global technology, politics, economics, and more by harnessing the power of Bloomberg Businessweek reporters and editors.
To listen to the podcast, visit https://www.bloomberg.com/news/audio/2023-06-06/aiming-to-fund-female-led-companies-podcast
DRA Family Office is a single family office-backed private investment firm based in San Diego, California. The firm was founded in 2019 and is interested in investing in lower middle market private equity and early-stage companies in a diverse range of industries, including real estate, operating businesses and equity venture opportunities.
Visit drafamilyoffice.com for more information and to schedule Vitale for a speaking engagement.
