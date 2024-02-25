Submit Release
News Search

There were 111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,191 in the last 365 days.

Gravity Futures’ Success in Tech Recruitment Reflects Founder Michael Pampalone’s Distinctive Take on Talent

Award-winning “micro specialist” recruitment firm innovates to identify top tier talent across industries

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The success of Gravity Futures, the tech recruitment firm that recruits and places talent in hard-to-staff categories like AI, FinTech, and cyber security, is a testament to founder and CEO Michael Pampalone and his distinctive take on talent. It was Pampalone’s original vision to build the firm into a “micro specialist,” as he puts it, with a deliberate focus on the most challenging areas of IT staffing. This strategy has paid off for the firm.

“If you want to succeed and grow in a competitive field like IT talent, you have to flip the script,” said Pampalone. “Taking the easy way—building a broad but not deeply skilled bench—is not going to work in today’s tech environment, where our clients need people with real skills who can hit the ground running and make an impact. We do the hard work finding the right talent and matching them up with good opportunities.”

Pampalone added, “We are champions for creative professionals looking for an inspiring and rewarding careers. We partner with clients, curating a range of resources and support for a comprehensive executive recruitment search. The process complements our full service, end-to-end experience for clients and candidates in digital technology and Fintech.” As a result of this approach, Gravity Futures is emerging as a nationally recognized talent resource for the most demanding tech roles.

Michael Pampalone is an experienced entrepreneur in the business and technology sectors. He founded Gravity Futures to address the challenging landscape faced by companies that specialize in technology, but not so much in recruiting. Pampalone sees the opportunity to address the niche market to acquiring top-tier talent for these specialized industries.

About Gravity Futures
Pampalone’s firm provides career search in the following categories: IT Project Management, Niche Technology Executive Search Services, Fintech, Digital Marketing Technology, Business and IT strategy, and Content Management Systems and services clients with expertise in:

For more information visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/gravity-futures-linkedin/ and www.gravityfutures.com

Media Relations
PR Services
email us here

You just read:

Gravity Futures’ Success in Tech Recruitment Reflects Founder Michael Pampalone’s Distinctive Take on Talent

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more