Majors Law Group Settles Landmark Student Loan Debt Case BENJAMIN v. U.S. Department of Education et al

Attorneys succeed in discharging student loans for client from for-profit law schoolTEMPE, ARIZ., UNITED STATES, March 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majors Law Group, a law firm with licensed Attorneys in Arizona, Washington, and California today announced it has successfully discharged a student loan case on February 22, 2024, in the case: BENJAMIN v. U.S. Department of Education et al., Case Number: 2:23-ap-00121-BKM.
The law firm obtained a positive result in this unusual bankruptcy case, which it had filed in 2023. The consumer bankruptcy matter involved the Debtor, saddled with $220,000 in student loan debt. The Majors Law Group filed a consumer bankruptcy case, petitioning the bankruptcy court for relief under Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy code.
“We had a client who had accumulated student loan debt, and the Debtor was unable to pay,” said Dominic Majors, Esq., the founding attorney of the Majors Law Group. “Our office filed a consumer bankruptcy case, petitioning the court for relief. Because we were unable to work out a deal where our client would receive a full discharge of her student loans, we filed a Petition for Debt Relief under Chapter 7 of the bankruptcy case on behalf of our client, the Debtor.”
Subsequently, the Majors Law Group filed an adversary proceeding led by Supervising Bankruptcy Attorney Victoria Av. Esq. After negotiations with the Department of Education, the firm was able to work out a settlement which resulted in a full discharge of Student Loans for the Debtor. In this case, the Debtor had attended a private for-profit law school that had, “gone out of business,” resulting in the Debtor not having the opportunity to finish her education, effectively ending her law school studies and the attainment of a Juris Doctor of Laws (JD) degree.
Attorney Majors continued, “Generally, student loans are not dischargeable in bankruptcy and would require the Debtor to the litigate the matter by filing an adversary proceeding in Bankruptcy Court following Petitioning the Court for relief under the Bankruptcy . The client would have to prove the elements of the “Brunner Test” and seek a partial or full discharge of student loans.”
Fortunately for their client, the Majors Law Group obtained a very positive result, where the outcome was agreed upon, based on the Debtor's situation. All parties accepted to a full discharge.”
The client no longer owes the $220,000 in student loans.
