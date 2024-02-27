Heath Consultants and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) to Partner on Low-Emission Operations
Memorandum of understanding signed under the US-India Low Emissions Gas Task Force (LEGT) enables MNGL and Heath to collaborate on technologyHOUSTON, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heath Consultants Incorporated, an industry leader in methane emissions detection for over 90 years, announced that is has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) of India under the US-India Low Emissions Gas Task Force (LEGT). The MOU, representing a technology collaboration, would provide MNGL and Heath the ability to jointly identify opportunities in the areas of emissions abatement, underground utility damage prevention, and waste heat recovery.
"Heath is extremely excited to work with MNGL in technology transfer and associated field services with our India partner Josler Hydrocarbons to reduce methane emissions and increase public safety across the MNGL footprint in India,” said Paul D. Wehnert, Heath’s Executive Vice President/CMO.
MNGL is a gas distributor. The goal of the MOU with Heath is to ensure low-emission operations of its natural gas utility infrastructure. MNGL managing director Kumar Shanker said, "Upon signing this MoU, we would work to convert such identified opportunities into specific implementable projects."
Specifically, Heath will offer its technical solutions to support MNGL in gas line location services, underground utility damage prevention, waste heat recovery, and low-emission valves. In so doing, MNGL will leverage Heath’s renowned methane detection technology.
As per the agreement, Heath shall support MNGL in improving efficiency, environmental, and safety aspects of its operations through technical consulting, services, and product offerings to improve its environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria and further its capacity building in those areas.
The MoU was signed between Sanjay Sharma, Director (Commercial) MNGL and Heath’s Paul Wehnert in the presence of Indian Consul General in Houston, D C Manjunath, and facilitated by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF). Speaking at the event, Manjunath said, "Energy cooperation between India and the US has deepened significantly in the recent years with Agenda 2030 Partnership.”
He added, “Clean energy, climate technologies, renewables, and hydrogen are among the new focus elements of this partnership, in addition to the traditional oil and gas sphere, particular emphasis is being given towards technology collaboration and this MoU is a welcome development in this regard.”
Nolty Theriot, USISPF Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Policy, said, "Reducing methane emissions is key to supporting positive climate action, and the new collaboration between Heath and MNGL will showcase leading methane control technologies, measurement practices, and solutions to effectively reduce carbon emissions in India."
As part of energy collaboration between India and the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden announced a US-India Climate and Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership. That partnership was announced during the Leaders' Summit on Climate in April 2021 in order to accelerate progress toward shared climate and clean energy goals. The Agenda 2030 Partnership includes two tracks of engagement -- Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP), and Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue.
Later, reflecting the emerging priorities under the 'Strategic Clean Energy Partnership (SCEP)', the US-India Gas Task Force was also re-named as the 'Low Emissions Gas Task Force'.
About Heath Consultants Incorporated
Heath Consultants Incorporated was founded in 1933 and virtually invented what has become today’s utility related methane leak detection industry, with products deployed across the Globe. Heath develops, manufactures, and distributes a wide variety of sophisticated methane detection products designed to reduce harmful environmental emissions and protect life and property. Heath also provides methane leak detection and related services to gas utilities through its 1,600 highly trained service personnel.
