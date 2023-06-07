Four New Affordable Homes Open In Prince Albert To Support People Experiencing Mental Illness

CANADA, June 7 - Released on June 7, 2023

Prince Albert residents experiencing mental health challenges have improved access to affordable housing.

Today, Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, and Prince Albert Northcote MLA Alana Ross, on behalf of Social Services Minister and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC) Gene Makowsky, joined representatives from the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) - Prince Albert Branch to celebrate the grand opening of four new affordable homes in Prince Albert.

SHC provided $450,000 to the project through the Canada–Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy.

The project is located at 475 - 27th Street East and includes four one-bedroom homes in a two-level fourplex providing housing and supports for four individuals that are experiencing mental illness.

“Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home," said Hussen. "Today's announcement reflects our ongoing collaboration with the provinces to deliver meaningful results and increased affordability for those in core housing need. Through this combined investment, we are creating four supportive and affordable homes in Prince Albert for those living with mental health challenges. This is just one of the many ways the National Housing Strategy is ensuring no one is left behind.”

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be a part of this important housing project that is making a difference in the lives of people living with mental illness," Ross said. "I thank CMHA for the key role they had in the development of these four affordable housing units that support residents' well-being, participation and success in the community."

CMHA Prince Albert Branch is proud to partner with the Government of Saskatchewan in this opportunity to provide affordable housing to vulnerable people living with mental health issues," CMHA Prince Albert Branch Executive Director Doug Kinar said. "We continue to work toward mentally healthy people in a healthy society with all of our programs and initiatives.

The Government of Saskatchewan and the Government of Canada entered into an Agreement pursuant to the National Housing Strategy (NHS). The Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over 10 years, which is cost matched by the federal and provincial governments.

All funding provided under the NHS is cost-shared 50/50 by the federal and provincial governments across a broad spectrum of programs. While funding under the RDP may reflect a 100 per cent federal contribution, other programs delivered under the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) may be 100 per cent provincially funded.

CMHA Prince Albert is a non-profit corporation operating in Prince Albert since 1997 focusing on assisting individuals with mental health issues. Since 2010, SHC has worked with CMHA Prince Albert to deliver 22 affordable rental units under the RDP.

CMHA Prince Albert provides supportive living and service navigation support to the corrections tenants through their existing residential support program. The goal is to help the parolees with reintegration into society by providing affordable housing and support services.

Pursuant to the National Housing Strategy, the Canada-Saskatchewan Bilateral Agreement will invest $449.9 million over the next 10 years, cost matched by the federal and provincial governments, in housing across the province. CMHC and the Government of Saskatchewan have reached agreement on the first three-year action plan.

Under the Agreement, housing is a key priority in providing a better quality of life for Saskatchewan families and communities. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan, through SHC, has invested $786 million to develop more than 12,000 housing units and repair more than 5,500 homes. SHC has also invested more than $61 million to build nearly 300 units in residential care homes, and $430 million to improve provincially-owned housing. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

