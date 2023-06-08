Newest Trends in Music Videos at the NYC Independent Film Festival
Special music sessions at NYC Independent Film FestivalNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- At the 15th edition of the NYC Independent Film Festival there will be a special session on the newest trends in music videos.
'WATCHDOG' by Brooklyn based filmmaker Kyle James Wright,
When a hardened mob boss catches feelings for a promising new recruit, jealousy and distrust grow within her inner circle and threaten to upend her empire.
Based on Gemma Laurence’s Watchdog - off her 2022 album Lavender.
'FIND OUT' by singer and filmmaker Abby Ahmad from Brooklyn.
"Find Out” embodies the cyclical nature of one’s own questions and thoughts, with a noticeable reverence for kirtan chants and Middle Eastern classical music, in its repetitive refrain. Abby Ahmad boldly, yet tenderly, announces her desire to root and grow with her audience, as the music and images sprout from their intimate core.
'MANGO GARRY' by Brooklyn based filmmaker Michael Patten.
The video shows a day in the life of a filthy rich philanderer and his feline companion as they traverse New York City in search of meaning above material wealth. The video is shot on super 16mm Kodak film stock and is directed by Michael Patten, whose films have been featured by The New Yorker, Vimeo Staff Pick, Slamdance, and IIFR.
'GOTH BEACH' by Walter Sickert
Music Video for Walter Sickert & The Army of Broken Toys, who have been described as "Musically sophisticated…, diverse in material and presentation, a Dada-esque circus carnival run amuck, and just plain good 'not-always-so-clean' fun." Sickert is a squid-inker of dreamscapes and a composer of pied piper tunes.
'SECRETS' by filmmakers Bill Klages, Ben Drumm
Based on the song 'Secrets' by Zach Fields. When you get lost in someone's eyes, it's easy to day dream about them. The video was shot during the pandemic with limited location options and crew.
And many others.
The NYC Independent Film Festival in New York focuses on independent filmmakers who do not have the support of major film companies, but often have to write, produce, finance and make their own film projects individually. To support those makers, the NYC Independent Film Festival is the platform to present their films for a week - from 4 to 11 June 2023 at the Producer's Club in New York, West 44th and 9th.
Dennis Cieri
NYC Independent Film Festival
+1 917-797-0816
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn