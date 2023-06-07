F&G Commission meeting via teleconference at 9 a.m. MDT on June 13

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will meet Tuesday, June 13 at 9 a.m. MDT via conference call. People can attend in person at Fish and Game’s Headquarters Office in Boise or any regional Fish and Game office to listen in.

There will be no opportunity for public comment or questions during the meeting.

The Commission is scheduled to set the 2023 summer Chinook salmon fishing seasons.

To see each agenda item's full gold sheet, go to the Fish and Game Commission webpage.