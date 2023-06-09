MEDIA ADVISORY: Maryland Officials and Non-Profits Unite to Combat Elder Financial Abuse
Press conference launches a statewide awareness and public education campaign focused on protecting older Americans from financial exploitation.ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WHO:
- Attorney General Anthony Brown
- Secretary Carmel Roques, Maryland Department of Aging
- Secretary Rafael López, Maryland Department of Human Services
- Commissioner of Financial Regulation Tony Salazar
- U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Barron
- Rianna Matthews-Brown, Chief of Staff, Comptroller of Maryland
- Karen Morgan, AARP Maryland Executive Council
- Emcee Shawn Perry, host of The Senior Zone (WYCB-AM)
WHAT:
Press Conference Announcing PROTECT Week (Preventing Older Americans from Financial Exploitation) Statewide Public Education Campaign
WHEN:
Monday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m.
AARP Maryland, One Park Place, Suite 475, Annapolis, Md. 21401 and streaming online at Facebook.com/aarpmaryland
*Park in “Work” section of Park Place Garage, take elevator to 4th floor.
AARP Maryland, the Maryland Attorney General, Comptroller of Maryland, Maryland Department of Aging, Maryland Department of Human Services, Office of Financial Regulation of the Maryland Department of Labor and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with an array of consumer protection groups, are hosting a press conference launching a statewide awareness and public education campaign focused on Protecting Older Americans from Financial Exploitation.
• Proclamation by Department of Aging Secretary Roques on behalf of Governor Moore
• Guest speaker remarks about their agencies’ role in combatting elder fraud and abuse
• Media Q & A
BACKGROUND
One in five seniors over age 65 have been the victims of fraud, losing a staggering $2.9 billion a year to identity thieves and con artists. But there are steps Marylanders can take to protect themselves and their loved ones.
The PROTECT Week press conference on June 12, kicks off a series of in-person and virtual events throughout Maryland (June 11-17), free document shred events, and a statewide tele-town hall sponsored by AARP (June 15, noon to 1 p.m.) on World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.
For a complete list of resources, events and registration information, visit aarp.org/md.
Nancy Carr
AARP Maryland
+1 443-787-5382
ncarr@aarp.org
