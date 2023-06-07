Fremont County DUI Task Force to focus on impaired driving enforcement this weekend

This weekend, the Fremont County DUI Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations to coincide with Safe Ride and the Lander Brewfest.

Local law enforcement will be out in force looking for impaired drivers between Friday, June 9, and Sunday, June 11.

The DUI Task Force would like to remind Fremont County residents and visitors to follow all traffic laws and never drive impaired.

"As you're out this weekend enjoying the many events going on in our county, make sure to be responsible, and if you are going to drink, have a plan," said Lander Police Chief Scott Peters. "Officers will be out in force to ensure the safety of all. Officers will have a zero tolerance for drinking and drugged drivers who decide to travel down our roadways."

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and BIA Wind River police departments.

Through April, there have been 10 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County, compared to 15 at this time in 2022.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never OK to drink and drive. Even if you have had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride sharing service to get home safely;

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Fremont County law enforcement immediately or dial 911;

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and plan to get your friend home safely.

The Wind River Transportation Authority will be offering Safe Ride this weekend during the annual Lander Brewfest, being held this year on the grounds of the Fremont County Pioneer Museum/Museum of the American West. Hours for the brewfest and Safe Ride are Friday, June 9, between 5-9 p.m. and Saturday, June 10, between 2-7 p.m.

“The WRTA is a core partner of the Fremont County DUI Task Force. Fremont County leads the nation in rate of DUI-related vehicle deaths. We urgently must address this issue. Almost every one of us has lost either a friend or family member to a drunk driver,” said WRTA Manager Gary Michaud. “You don’t want to ruin your day, or brewfest, by getting pulled over for a DUI or something worse. Just don’t do it. Take a Safe Ride.”