A Team Planning for BEST Success Holy Smoke this is the BEST Alabama Blazers Can Fix Anything and Everything

Get Your team fit to design and operate the next model of Da Vinci surgery robot that saves lives across the world.

Surgical robots are like an extension of the surgeon's hands, enabling us to perform tasks with greater precision and accuracy than ever before.” — Dr. Catherine Mohr, President of the Intuitive Foundation

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As Covid-19 winds down, the healthcare industry is still recovering from our modern history's most intensive stress test. Overworked staff and staff shortages are just two examples impacting the healthcare industry during and post Covid-19.It may take years, if not decades, for our society to fully recover from the effects of Covid-19 unless we innovate. Technology may be part of the answer to ease the strain on existing healthcare workers, improve the quality of care and service, and help minimize workloads. BEST Robotics , the international creativity and skills acceleration organization, focuses its thirty-first season on the ability to innovate the partnership between humans and their technology as masterfully displayed in surgical rooms.BEST positions its participants as decision-makers, asking them to shape the designs in the direction of the next BEST life-saver technology. In season 31, Incision Decision BEST, participants will be presented with the design problem and a basic set of tools. They must conduct intensive research on healthcare and medicine-related subjects and minimally invasive surgeries. Then participants will design and fabricate that which will aid surgeons in the operating room. Participants, mentors, and students will need to come up with presentations, designs, and budgets, produce videos and websites, pull together a full-scale exhibition booth, and present in it for two days.At BEST, we believe that this interaction between humans and technology is our modest way of helping to attract the next extraordinary leaders who will be there to serve, shape, and contribute to a world in need of dedicated professionals.Technology is not only what we hold in our hands to send messages, but increasingly technology is becoming our best partner in saving patients' lives and supporting their short and long-term care."What can help us overcome our challenges inside the surgery rooms and outside in every hospital, [with] dedicated doctors working tirelessly to help us?" Says Paul Lutes, President of BEST Robotics. "As a community of exceptionally motivated and dedicated participants, BEST will learn about the opportunities that lie ahead."BEST’s Incision Decision program will conclude in a three-region Championship in December 2023, with the University of North Alabama UNA, UIL, and UTD in Dallas, Texas, and Denver in partnership with the Colorado School of Mines.About BEST RoboticsBEST Robotics is a national 501 (c) 3 that delivers a free STEM education program and competition to middle and high school students. BEST Robotics' mission is to make STEM education accessible and inclusive and engage and excite students about engineering, science, and technology, ultimately inspiring them to pursue higher education and career opportunities in these fields.Founded in 1993, BEST Robotics operates 29 licensed hubs across 14 states, serving approximately 418 schools and 6,500 students annually. Through partnerships with higher education, tech schools, and organizations, BEST Robotics' hubs manage local delivery of the program with the help of 2,000 volunteers from hundreds of corporate and community supporters.Paul LutesBRI President of the Boardpaul.lutes@bestinc.orgSofia MirzaBEST Media and MarketingSofia@Drift2.comMichael SteinerBRI Executive DirectorMichael.Steiner@bestinc.org

Are You Ready for the Cut?