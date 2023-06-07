Two-Way Traffic and Over-width Restrictions to Begin Across Missouri River Bridge Between Fort Pierre and Pierre

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Contact: Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294

PIERRE, S.D. – Beginning Monday, June 12, 2023, both westbound lanes of the John C. Waldron Memorial Bridge will be closed between Fort Pierre and Pierre. A two-way traffic configuration in the eastbound lanes will be in used during the closure, which extends from the U.S. Highway 14/U.S. Highway 83 intersection in Fort Pierre across the bridge structure to James Street in Pierre. The lane closures and two-way traffic configuration will be in place throughout the 2023 construction season as work is completed for the new westbound lanes and at the Highway 14/83 intersection.

With the lane closures and two-way traffic configuration, a 10-foot width restriction will be in place. Over-width vehicles will be routed around the dam on a signed detour route utilizing S.D. Highway 1806, S.D. Highway 204, and S.D. Highway 1804. The traveling public is asked to be alert through the work zone for longer queues of traffic and construction vehicles and workers adjacent to the moving traffic.

For additional information and photos, please visit the project website at https://pierre-ftpierrebridge.com.

