Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,016 in the last 365 days.

Railroad Crossing Replacement Scheduled on U.S. Highway 18 North of Tripp

For Immediate Release:
Thursday, June 8, 2023

Contacts:
Greg Rothschadl, Kevin Heiman, or John Huber, 605-668-2929

TRIPP, S.D. – On Monday, June 12, 2023, replacement work is tentatively scheduled to begin on the railroad crossing on U.S. Highway 18 north of Tripp.

The concrete railroad crossing will be completely replaced, and new asphalt will be placed at each approach. The replacement work is anticipated to take two to three days.

 During the replacement project, traffic will be detoured around the work site. The signed detour route for the traveling public includes 411th Avenue west of the railroad tracks, north to 284th Street, and west to S.D. Highway 37.

The project will be completed by BNSF Railroad and the South Dakota Department of Transportation crews.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

 

-30-

You just read:

Railroad Crossing Replacement Scheduled on U.S. Highway 18 North of Tripp

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more