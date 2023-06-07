New Super Story Podcast Takes Listeners Inside Schools

A new podcast launched this month to highlight the voices of those who teach in, learn in, work in, and lead public schools in one coastal Maine school community. Five Town CSD and Camden-Rockport Schools Superintendent Maria Libby created Super Story to bring the public into the inner-workings of public schools and help them gain a deeper understanding of the “challenges and triumphs” within public education today.

“My goal in starting the podcast, which has been a dream for nearly 5 years, is most broadly to help change the narrative about public schools,” said Libby. “The podcast shines a light on the human element of education because we have deep, genuine conversations about various aspects of the work. I hope the public is able to connect with and gain greater respect for educators by listening to Super Story.”

The inaugural episode of Super Story featured a conversation with Will Eggena, a Camden Hills Regional High School senior and valedictorian of his class. The two discuss Will’s educational journey, his views on the strengths of his education and where the school community can improve, the future of education, and his advice for others.

You can listen and subscribe to Super Story on Apple and Spotify.

Looking for more education podcasts? Be sure to listen and subscribe to the Maine DOE MLTI Team’s podcast Teaching with Tech which you can access here.

Want us to share your podcast? If you have a podcast at your Maine school or school administrative unit (SAU), please share it with us and we’d be happy to highlight it and increase your audience! Email communications.doe@maine.gov.