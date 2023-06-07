Water official says Colorado River agreement still has long way to go to become reality

An agreement proposed by officials in California, Arizona and Nevada — the three so-called lower-basin states among the seven Colorado River users — may be historic in nature, but it still faces a long road toward ratification, according to a San Juan County water official.
