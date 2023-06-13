Barker Specialty Announces Exclusive Partnership with agood company
Organic cotton is a natural fiber that is grown without the use of synthetic chemicals, such as fertilizers, pesticides, or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).
By simply replacing plastic with plants, localizing our supply chain and reusing natural materials, we can cut down on waste tremendously. Join the good fight!
I want to be able to look into my kids’ eyes and honestly say: "I did everything I could to hinder climate change”CHESHIRE, CT, USA, June 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Barker Specialty is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with agood company- one of the first fully sustainable suppliers in the promotional marketing industry. agood company is a Swedish premium lifestyle brand founded in Stockholm in 2019 by CEO Anders Ankarlid and Henrik Jonsson. agood company is dedicated to sourcing production materials that have a minimal environmental impact. Additionally, agood company only works with trusted suppliers to ensure that they share the same values, and a true understanding of the production techniques that are required. They also promise to "never ever use harmful industrial chemicals in our production, such as acidic bleach or Bisphenol A plastics".
— Anders Ankarlid, Co-founder & Product Development Lead of agood company
From natural grass pens to recycled organic cotton t-shirts, to bamboo toothbrushes--- agood company has the sustainable products that are in demand by marketers today! The list of companies using agood company products includes Universities, Financial Institutions, Governments, Energy Companies, and everyone who is concerned about the environment. agood company is highly recognized in Europe and is making inroads in North America. agood company has chosen Barker Specialty of Cheshire, CT to be its first North American partner. "We researched potential partners throughout North America and were impressed by the value and commitment of Barker Specialty to sustainability and environmental consciousness", said Taina Buscato, Global Sales Director for agood company. "In addition, we respected Barker Specialty's longevity in the business for over 75 years, and their outstanding commitment to customer service."
agood company's commitment to saving the environment extends well beyond the products they provide. "We detail the environmental footprint of each and every one of our products. We account for the materials used, total water consumption, the source of energy used in the production, and the carbon emission footprint of both production and shipping. We also benchmark our products against competing products in the same category", stated Anders Ankarlid. Anders also stated that "We continuously challenge consumers to transform mindless consumption into conscious decisions by helping people make informed and well-thought-through decisions when it comes to the things they buy. It makes sense for today's advertisers to use agood company products for their promotional marketing needs!"
Ewa Wlaz, Account Director for Barker Specialty commented, "Our clients are asking for high-quality products that are eco-friendly. While we have many options, the products of agood company are some of the best we have found. I particularly like the Stone Paper Notebooks and have received great feedback on this product".
Partnering with agood company was an easy decision for Barker Specialty because right away we recognized that agood company aligns with our mission, vision, and values. We continuously look for trusted suppliers and companies that are conscious of the materials they use, undergoing sustainable practices and are actively giving to the community.
Gerry Barker
Barker Specialty
+1 203-271-8939
gerry@barkerspecialty.com
