The Stafford Earns 2023 AHCA/NCAL Bronze National Quality Award
The Stafford received the 2023 recipient of the Bronze Quality Award by AHCA/NCAL for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care.
This recognition showcases the true commitment our team puts into serving our residents and offering the vibrant, active lifestyle they love and deserve.”LAKE OSWEGO, OR, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stafford has been recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The distinction is the first of three progressive award levels through the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program. The program honors providers across the nation that have demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care for our nation’s elders.
— Stevi Smallwood, Executive Director, The Stafford
“We’re thrilled to be a two-time recipient of this prestigious award,” stated Stevi Smallwood, Executive Director of The Stafford. “This recognition showcases the true commitment our team puts into serving our residents and offering the vibrant, active lifestyle they love and deserve.”
As part of this engaging Lake Oswego lifestyle, residents of The Stafford will soon get to take advantage of a newly renovated community. A major remodel is underway, making now an even more exciting time to be living at The Stafford!
The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and evaluated by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The standards of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program help organizations achieve superior performance over time to improve quality of life and care of long-term care residents and employees.
Providers begin the quality improvement process at the bronze level, where they develop an organizational profile with essential performance elements such as vision, mission statement, understanding of key customers, and key strengths and challenges. Bronze applicants must also demonstrate their ability to implement a sustainable performance improvement system. Trained examiners review each application to determine if a center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze - Commitment to Quality award, The Stafford may now move forward to the Silver - Achievement in Quality award criteria.
“Earning this award is a milestone to be proud of,” said Cathy Bergland, AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board Chair. “It’s at this point that providers see what is possible by committing to the process of improvement. Congratulations to The Stafford for this achievement.”
The awards will be presented during Delivering Solutions 23, the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo, October 1-4, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
About The Stafford
The Stafford is a boutique retirement community in Lake Oswego, Oregon. This high-end senior living community was designed for the active senior, featuring an in-house restaurant, salon, rich activities and events program, customizable apartments, and much more. Managed by Arete Living, the team honors their mission “to enhance the life of every person they serve.” Discover more at TheStafford.net.
About AHCA/NCAL
The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers, and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly, and individuals with disabilities who receive long-term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, visit www.ahcancal.org.
