Prositions Returns to the 2023 SHRM Conference with New Content and Services

Prositions, Inc. announced it will reveal new content, authors, and more at the upcoming 2023 SHRM Conference in Las Vegas from June 11th - 14th.

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc. announced that the organization will be returning to SHRM for the 2023 SHRM Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, from June 11th – 14th. They will be sharing newly released micro and nanolearning training content from their DashTrain library, information about upcoming projects with new authors, and more.“We are excited to return to the SHRM 2023 conference this year,” said Robin Salsberry, President of Prositions, Inc. “We’ve been busy adding to our DashTrain library of microlearning content, and we’re also rapidly expanding our new EZPZ library of nanolearning content. Our show team can’t wait to meet with our customers and SHRM Expo attendees to share more about these new releases and updates.”New training content Prositions will present at the conference includes:• Working with Gen Z with Dr. Santor Nishizaki• Scaling Culture with Ron Lovett• Eating & Living Well with Ashley Danielson• How to Control Stress with Liz Nead• De-Escalation – How to Work with Difficult People with Jim Sporleder• And More!Other new releases include hundreds of new videos in a nanolearning format. These short “how-to” EZPZ Videos are designed in a mobile-first format and are perfect for performance support and training augmentation uses.“Come see us at booth #2700 to learn more about our new micro and nanolearning courses as well as the new authors we have joining our team of subject matter experts,” said Jill Dillenburg, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Prositions. “We’ll be wearing our light-up shoes again and have drawings to win a pair of these shoes. We’ll also have other gifts and discount coupons to give away. Look out for the green DashTrain backdrop!”For more information about DashTrain, the new micro and nanolearning courses, Prositions’ subject matter experts, and the upcoming projects, visit booth #2700 at the 2023 SHRM Conference or schedule a call with Jill Dillenburg at https://calendly.com/jdillenburg-1. About PrositionsPrositions, Inc. is a leading provider of learning content and performance support libraries, offering a wide range of consulting, software, and service solutions. Their LMS application, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 micro-video and SCORM-based learning bites, giving employees instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. Learn more at https://www.prositions.com/. About SHRM 2023The SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition is the largest and best HR event in the world, providing your organization with the tools and resources you need to create and implement successful HR practices that will ensure that your company will thrive. For more information or to register for the conference, visit https://annual.shrm.org.