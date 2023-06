COLUMBIA, S.C. – Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette's schedule for Tuesday, May 30, includes the following:

Tuesday, May 30 at 10:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will participate in the Pick It, Post It Campaign Kickoff event, Greer City Hall, 301 East Poinsett Street, Greer, S.C.

Tuesday, May 30 at 12:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak to the Rotary Club of Spartanburg, The Piedmont Club, 361 East Main Street, Spartanburg, S.C.