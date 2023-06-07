Sulzer Pumps Solutions, Inc. expanding operations in Pickens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sulzer Pumps Solutions, Inc. (Sulzer Pumps Solutions), a subsidiary of Swiss-based Sulzer Ltd, today announced plans to expand operations in Pickens County. The company’s $5.3 million investment will create 25 new jobs.

Founded in 1990, Sulzer Pumps Solutions manufactures pumps for pulp and paper processing, biofuels production, clean water systems and wastewater treatment. The company provides a wide range of products for engineered, configured and standard pumping solutions as well as essential auxiliary equipment.

Located at 155 Ahlstrom Way in Easley, Sulzer Pumps Solutions will be expanding to support new product lines.

Individuals interested in joining the Sulzer Pumps Solutions team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“The Easley team is excited to add another product to its offering. We have been duly impressed with the support received from state and county officials in bringing this project to fruition.” -Sulzer Pumps Solutions, Inc. Managing Director Thomas Holcombe

“Congratulations to Sulzer Pumps Solutions on its expansion. We are proud the Sulzer Pumps Solutions team recognizes the advantages of South Carolina-based manufacturing, and we look forward to continuing our partnership.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are excited Sulzer Pumps Solutions is expanding its manufacturing facility and creating 25 new jobs in the Easley community. South Carolina’s workforce is the perfect fit to manufacture and modify the company’s new production lines and will benefit from the job opportunities this expansion provides.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Pickens County is delighted Sulzer Pumps Solutions is expanding their operations in Easley. We are proud to have our Pickens County workforce manufacturing these products and look forward to the growth this investment will bring to our local economy.” -Pickens County Council Chairman Chris Bowers

