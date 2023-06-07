Itron expanding Oconee County operations

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster and the S.C. Department of Commerce today announced that Itron, a global industrial Internet of Things (IoT) leader that innovates the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, plans to expand its Oconee County operations. The company is planning a capital expenditure of $28.5 million over three years that will create nearly 100 new jobs in the area.

Serving communities in more than 100 countries, Itron enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions. The company’s portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage their critical infrastructure. Working to create a more resourceful world, Itron strives to improve quality of life, while ensuring the safety and well-being of millions of people around the globe.

Located at 313 S. Highway 11 in West Union, Itron plans to expand its existing facility and establish a Center of Excellence for manufacturing operations in North America. The company will reconfigure the plant to include manufacturing for gas and water endpoints, which collect and transmit meter data. Currently, the facility manufactures Itron’s next generation smart electric and gas meters.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Itron team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Itron’s Oconee plant has a long history of manufacturing excellence and is known for its commitment to quality. Through past acquisitions, we have been located in the area for more than 50 years. We are proud of our roots here and look forward to expanding our operations.” -Itron North America Operations Director and Oconee Plant Manager Vijay Rajaram

“We are extremely proud to see another Itron expansion in South Carolina. As a long-standing partner, Itron has served South Carolina for years, providing opportunities to the Oconee County community. Congratulations Itron, on continued success in the state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Itron has been a member of the Oconee County business community for more than 50 years, and we are delighted to support another investment within our borders. Itron continues to provide solutions to modernize critical infrastructure which is vital to sustainable economic development. Congratulations to Itron; we are grateful for such a strong partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Since 1962, Itron has been a fixture in Oconee County. Their longevity is a testament to Itron and to the dedicated employee workforce in our area. It has been amazing to see the transformation in the utility meters which this company manufactures. We look forward to being part of Itron's next generation of electric and gas meters.” -Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“It’s another top shelf for business moment in Oconee County with Itron’s decision to establish a Center of Excellence at their West Union facility. Itron is a world leader in the utility metering and monitoring sector and has been an important part of Oconee County’s economy for many years. As one of the county’s longest operating manufacturers, we are thrilled that Itron is making a commitment to significantly expand their Oconee operations, and we appreciate the new investment and excellent job opportunities it will generate. It speaks volumes about Oconee County’s outstanding business climate and workforce, which are capable of supporting a variety of advanced manufacturers.” -Oconee Economic Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Gilbert

