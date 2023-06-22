Angel Investors Network's Client FREmedica Technologies, Signs $500K Deal with Israeli Group
FREmedica's patented bioenergetic frequency support program will be utilized to optimize and enhance Beleaf Pharma's plant-based medicinal products based on ancient remedies.
Angel Investors Network provides a platform for investors to seek out and find new investment opportunities across several asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets.
FREmedica Technologies Inc. is focused on the development and global commercialization of wearable bioenergetic technology, delivering specialized programs designed for health and wellness and performance enhancement.
NIKKI is a bioenergetic wearable released by the Company, intended to support the body’s natural processes of physical and emotional recovery. This frequency technology is the product of years of research and development applying the latest bioenergetic science.
FREmedica’s exclusive bioenergetic technology will be utilized to enhance Beleaf Pharma's plant-based medicinal products
Jeff Barnes, CEO of Angel Investors Network, says, "This agreement is a testament to the technology that the FREmedica team has created to help people in health and wellness. Bioenergetics is just emerging as a major focus in the wellness industry, and I'm very excited to have one of our clients’ pioneering technologies in this space.”
This deal is a significant milestone for FREmedica, representing its first white-label agreement. FREmedica's bioenergetic technology platform captures and delivers frequencies by light through a wearable device, complemented with a mobile App. The platform can be used with a library of frequencies developed in-house or by third parties for white-label applications. This exclusive partnership with Beleaf Pharma is expected to generate global awareness and greatly accelerate FREmedica's growth in the white-label market.
Beleaf Pharma's opening order is valued at $500,000, and they will take delivery of the first 250 units by the end of August 2023 for trials in Israel. Upon completion of the trials, Beleaf Pharma will place an order for 1,000 units, and the remaining 3,750 units will be delivered six months after the 1,000-unit order has been fulfilled. This will give Beleaf Pharma sufficient time to trial its products through frequencies in combination with FREmedica's technology.
About Angel Investors Network
Angel Investors Network (AIN - https://angelinvestorsnetwork.com) brings investment opportunities and wealth-building strategies to its network of investor members. AIN provides a platform for investors to seek out and find new investment opportunities across several asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and publicly traded markets. Follow Angel Investors Network @Angel_Investors_Network.
About FREmedica
Based in British Columbia, Canada, FREmedica Technologies Inc. is focused on the development and global commercialization of a wearable bioenergetic technology, delivering specialized programs designed for health and wellness and performance enhancement. NIKKI is the fifth-generation bioenergetic wearable released by the Company, initially to help clients with chronic Lyme disease. This wearable frequency technology is the product of years of research and development applying the latest bioenergetic science.
About Beleaf
Beleaf is an innovative manufacturing/distribution/marketing company that develops, manufactures, and sells a range of plant-based, medicinal health products. All of them are based on plant extracts and ancient formulas that are key to developing modern medicine and wellness products. At the forefront of plant base development led by Dr. Omar Said and as the leader in health and wellness, Beleaf has developed over 66 plant-based formulations that have been clinically tested over the last 15 years for safety and efficacy in Israel. Beleaf has a number of approved products and is already selling them to consumers in Israel. The current products are creams and capsules which treat various health issues, including acne, hemorrhoids, skin allergies, skin chafing, joint pain, burns, varicose veins, face creams (anti-wrinkles and anti-aging, skin brightening), and more. Beleaf is working on more products to be licensed worldwide, and in the last few months, Beleaf started working on entering new markets, including the Middle East and Africa, and it is expected to start sales in 2024.
Kelly Bennett
BENNETT UNLIMITED PR
kelly@bennettunlimitedpr.com
