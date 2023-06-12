CRI TPA Services, LLC Announces Free SECURE 2.0 Webinar

CRI TPA Services

Live Event to Focus on the Impacts of the Provisions of the SECURE 2.0 Act

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CRI TPA Services, LLC will host a complimentary webinar, “How Secure is Your Company Retirement Plan: Updates and New Rules to Follow,” featuring CEO Daniel Rodriguez and COO Joy Hodgson. This webinar will take place on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (CDT).

This informational webinar event will cover the new regulations encompassed in the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022, including the significant changes to most employer-sponsored retirement plans like 401(k), profit sharing, pension plans, 403(b), 457, and SIMPLE-IRA plans. The presenters will also provide detailed analysis on key aspects like Roth provisions, Automatic Enrollment/Escalation, Long-Term/Part-Time Employees, and the newly available tax credits for start-up retirement plans. Gain a comprehensive understanding of the SECURE 2.0 Act and its direct implications for your organization’s retirement plan by registering here for this free webinar.