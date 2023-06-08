Amaxra Announces Promotion of Adam Pearson to Director, Consulting Services
Amaxra promotes Adam Pearson to Director, Consulting Services, recognizing his exceptional contributions and role in securing Tier 1 Supplier designation.REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaxra, a leading provider of project-based consulting services, is pleased promote to Adam Pearson to the role of Director, Consulting Services. Adam has been a valuable member of the Amaxra team since 2014, and his exceptional contributions and dedication have been instrumental in the company's growth and success.
Adam will further his responsibility of engaging with our clients and identifying the most qualified consultants for their project requirements. Adam's wealth of experience and expertise in engaging with our customers made the decision of promoting him the next logical step at Amaxra.
Adam was integral in Amaxra achieving a Tier 1 Supplier designation in the Contractor Services Program. Adam’s strong commitment to delivering outstanding results and his strategic approach to client engagement allowed Amaxra to secure this designation.
With the Tier 1 Supplier designation, Amaxra will now proactively receive requests to submit candidates for all requisitions in assigned categories. This recognition highlights the company's dedication to excellence and its ability to provide high-quality consulting services that meet and exceed client expectations.
"We are delighted to announce Adam Pearson's promotion to the role of Director, Consulting Services," said Rosalyn Arntzen, President & CEO at Amaxra. "Adam's deep understanding of our clients' needs, coupled with his exceptional talent for matching consultants to projects, has been invaluable. We have no doubt his leadership role at Amaxra will continue to deliver exceptional consulting services and exceed client expectations."
Adam's promotion is a testament to Amaxra's commitment to nurturing and recognizing talent within the organization. It reflects the company's dedication to empowering its employees and providing opportunities for growth and advancement.
Please join us in congratulating Adam Pearson on his well-deserved promotion to the role of Director, Consulting Services.
About Amaxra:
Amaxra is a leading provider of project-based consulting services, offering a wide range of solutions to meet the unique needs of businesses. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to delivering excellence, Amaxra helps clients achieve their strategic objectives through innovative and tailored consulting services.
