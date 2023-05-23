Amaxra Welcomes Paul Baird as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer
Amaxra welcomes Paul Baird as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, leveraging his 25+ years of tech industry expertise in driving digital transformation.REDMOND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaxra, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Baird as the company's new Chief Sales & Marketing Officer (CSMO). With over 25 years of experience in the technology industry, Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Amaxra’ s sales and marketing initiatives.
Paul joins Amaxra from a distinguished background which includes key positions at renowned technology organizations. While spending over 20 years at Microsoft in positions ranging from technical to sales he played a pivotal role in guiding businesses towards successful cloud adoptions. Following Microsoft, as an Azure GTM Executive at Capgemini he assisted customers transforming their business to the Azure cloud during the pandemic. Most recently as Client Executive at Avanade he further honed his skills in client engagement and business development selling to executives at Microsoft.
Throughout his career, he has established himself as an industry expert in Microsoft technologies and solutions. Utilizing his extensive experience, he has helped numerous businesses accelerate their digital transformation journeys, leveraging cloud and mobile solutions to enhance customer engagement, empower employees, optimize operations, and reinvented products and business models.
"We are delighted to welcome Paul Baird to the Amaxra team as our new Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. I am personally excited to bring Paul’s past experience with both Consulting and Technology solutions to Amaxra " said Rosalyn Arntzen, President & CEO at Amaxra.
In his role as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Paul Baird will spearhead Amaxra's sales and marketing strategies, focusing on driving revenue growth and building strong customer relationships. His comprehensive understanding of cloud technologies and his ability to effectively communicate their value propositions will enable Amaxra to deliver tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.
Amaxra is committed to providing innovative technology solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital era. Paul Baird's appointment as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer reflects the company's dedication to delivering exceptional value and driving sustainable growth by leveraging cloud and mobile technologies.
About Amaxra:
Amaxra is a technology solutions provider, offering a comprehensive range of services to businesses across various industries. With a customer-centric approach, Amaxra leverages powerful Microsoft technologies to deliver transformative solutions that drive efficiency, productivity, and business growth. From cloud solutions and managed services to cybersecurity and digital transformation, Amaxra is committed to helping organizations thrive in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.
