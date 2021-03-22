Amaxra Proud to be Named to 2021 Redmond Channel Partner Magazine RCP 350 List
EINPresswire.com/ -- Amaxra, a privately-held business management and technology solutions firm that delivers secure cloud-based Microsoft IT solutions, was named by Redmond Channel Partner magazine on Monday to the RCP 350, a list of the top 350 Microsoft partners in the United States.
"The team at Amaxra is proud to be recognized in the RCP 350 list because it acknowledges our commitment to help our clients digitally transform their own organizations with Microsoft technology," said Rosalyn Arntzen, President and CEO at Amaxra. "Despite the challenges of the global pandemic, Amaxra continued to grow and deliver Microsoft cloud-powered solutions that enabled the secure remote working with telephony and business continuity and collaboration needed by so many mid-sized businesses."
"Great Microsoft partners look at a customer's business and select the right technologies from Microsoft's wide range of sophisticated offerings, fine tune them for their customer's needs and expertly enhance them with their own or other technology companies' solutions. They bring the full power of the Microsoft technology stack to each customer, making those customers more productive, more profitable and more agile. The companies that made our RCP 350 list represent the best Microsoft partners in the United States," said Scott Bekker, Editor-in-Chief of Redmond Channel Partner magazine, the leading channel news site for the Microsoft partner community.
Companies in the RCP 350 range from huge partners with broad Microsoft technology capabilities and thousands of consultants to boutique companies with very specialized expertise.
Learn more about the RCP 350.
About Redmond Channel Partner
Redmond Channel Partner (RCP) is an independent advocate for Microsoft partners, including solution providers, managed services providers (MSPs), cloud partners, Microsoft Dynamics specialists, custom software developers and independent software vendors (ISVs). https://rcpmag.com.
Marketing Team
