The BookFest® Salutes Spring 2023 Award Winners

About

About Black Château: Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations firm. The company specializes in promoting authors, books, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. It created The BookFest®, a biannual bookish adventure for readers and writers alike. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning, multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. Black Château is a virtual company. Born in Southern California, its office is headquartered in Norman, Oklahoma. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Visit Black Château Enterprises.

