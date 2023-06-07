The BookFest® Salutes Spring 2023 Award Winners
The video montage spotlighting winning books airs June 20, 2023, on the Nasdaq board in Times Square.
The BookFest Awards recognize the most exciting, dynamic, and innovative literary works out there. We warmly extend our congratulations to all the winners.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The BookFest® celebrates the Spring 2023 award winners. On June 20th, a salute to the award-winning authors will air multiple times on the Nasdaq board in Times Square, New York. The animated video montage promises to captivate passersby with highlights from an array of literary works that have distinguished themselves in the industry. Many of the winners will be watching from outside the Good Morning America window in Times Square, converging to celebrate their books' momentous appearance on the famed electronic billboard.
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "The BookFest Awards recognize the most exciting, dynamic, and innovative literary works out there. To see these books grace the Nasdaq board in Times Square is a testament to the vibrancy and diversity of the literary world. On behalf of The BookFest, we warmly extend our congratulations to all the winners."
The full list of The BookFest Spring 2023 award winners can be accessed on the awards page on The BookFest website. All book lovers, readers, writers, and members of the literary community are invited to explore the winning books, possibly discovering their next favorite reads in the process.
In the spirit of fostering continuous literary excellence, submissions for the Fall 2023 BookFest Awards are now open. Authors looking to submit their works can take advantage of the early bird pricing until 11:59am Pacific Time on September 18th, 2023. To benefit from a 25% discount on the submission fee, use the code FALL23. Please note that all submissions for the awards must be received by 11:59am Pacific time on Monday, September 4th, 2023.
The BookFest is the leader in virtual literary events and produces vital conversations on the world’s stage for those who love to read, and those who love to write. It launched May 2020 at a time when lockdown forced many live events to be cancelled. Free to attend, the biannual event happens in the spring and fall, and streams panel discussions, conversations, and live interactive sessions. As an award winner, The BookFest has recognitions from the Webby Awards with a nomination in 2021, a gold award from the Muse Creative Awards in 2020, and a silver award from the w3 Awards in 2020. The BookFest features an array of literary speakers, experts, and authors, which has included: Mitch Albom; Kevin J. Anderson; Angela Bole; Mark Coker; Robert G. Diforio; Cheryl Willis Hudson; Wade Hudson; Sarah Kendzior; Jonathan Maberry; Lisa Morton; Karla Olson; James Rollins; Connie Schultz; Michael Shermer; Mark K. Shriver; Danny Trejo; Helene Wecker; Dr. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein, and many others. The BookFest is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, who is the founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
