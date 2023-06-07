Nighttime lane closures on I-80 begin on Sunday, June 11

Posted on: June 07, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – June 7, 2023 – If you are driving on Interstate 80 in Dallas County in the coming weeks you may notice some nighttime construction work taking place on the roadway between U.S. 169 and West Des Moines.

Nighttime ramp closures will occur from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday nights to Friday mornings beginning on Sunday, June 11 to Thursday, June 29, weather permitting. For construction crews working on hot-mix asphalt milling and resurfacing work to get work done they will need to close the I-80 ramps at Dallas County Road R-22 (exit 117), Dallas County Road R-16 (exit 113) and at U.S. 169 (exit 110). Marked detour routes will be in place to assist motorists as the ramp closures occur. Only one ramp location will be worked on at a time.

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

#

Contact: For general information about this project contact Brian Smith, Iowa DOT Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or [email protected]