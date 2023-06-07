Macao Creative Pavilion participates in China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair promoting Macao’s cultural and creative brands to the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, June 7 - The 19th China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industries Fair (ICIF) is held from 7 to 11 June 2023. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) of the Macao SAR Government has arranged for Macao’s cultural and creative entities to participate in the ICIF. Through the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion”, IC endeavours to lead the industries to explore business opportunities in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and facilitate industrial exchanges.

IC has been organising the participation of Macao’s cultural and creative sector in the ICIF since 2006. The event is held at the Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. With an area of around 180 square metres, the “Macao Creative Pavilion” is located in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Hall, featuring ten local cultural and creative brands, including Macao’s well-known intellectual property (IP) and products with elements of Macao cultural heritage in the design, so as to promote Macao by a creative means. During the event, a promotion session on Macao’s cultural and creative brands will be held in the Pavilion to introduce original products and services to the industries and visitors from Mainland China with the aim of raising the visibility of these brands.

The opening ceremony of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” was held today (7 June) and was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Deputy Chief of the Liaison Unit of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, Cai Shiyuan; the Deputy Secretary of the Communist Party, Vice President and General Manager of Operation Management Committee of the Shenzhen Press Group and the Executive Deputy Director of the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Industry Fair Co. Ltd., Liu Daling; and the Deputy General Manager of the China (Shenzhen) International Cultural Indsustry Fair Co. Ltd., Li Dan. The President of the IC, Leong Wai Man, addressed in her speech that the establishment of the “Macao Creative Pavilion” aimed to present Macao’s cultural image as a creative and diverse city, recounting Macao’s stories through culture and creativity. In the process of implementing the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, Shenzhen and Macao can capitalise on the mutual advantages and potentials, work closely together to expand cooperation, and jointly contribute to the quality development of cultural industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Through the platform and influence of the ICIF, it also helps to promote Macao’s brands to the market in Mainland China and create more opportunities and greater development.

The participating cultural and creative exhibitors from Macao in this year’s ICIF include: MJade Company Limited, TICK. DESIGN Ltd., Chinese Cultural Exchange Association, Chillma Company Limited, Nanzhou Convention and Exhibition Service and Consultancy Company Limited, Wong Hio Man Business Owner, Jester Creative Design Co., Ltd., Mung Animation Company Limited, Case Station Advertising & Planning Co. Ltd. and Macao Metropolis Investment Limited. For more information, please visit the ICIF’s official website at www.cnicif.com.