Crews will be conducting nighttime roadway striping beginning Thursday night

Jackson, Wyo. The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with contract crews from Streamline Markings will be working around the Jackson area beginning the evening of June 8. Crews will be striping traffic markings on WYO 390 Village Road and US 89/189/191 for the next couple weeks, weather permitting. Operations will take place in the evenings as temperatures allow. Work could begin as early as 7 p.m. Striping operations are mobile so motorists are asked to reduce their speeds and be aware of striping vehicles.

The annual project is necessary to restore proper visibility of pavement markings on state highways. Due to Wyoming's harsh winter conditions and weather hazards, these lines can fade or be destroyed. WYDOT crews must re-paint these markings to provide improved safety and capacity for motorists traveling on highways.

WYDOT reminds drivers to be aware of the striping trucks on the road and to slow down accordingly. Stripers travel at a mere 15 mph while applying the paint and travel with a shadow car, which watches for traffic in the area. Drivers are urged to not follow stripers too closely and only pass when it is safe to do so. Striping operations are slow moving and can cause traffic delay. Drivers are asked to adjust their schedules accordingly.

WYDOT and contract crews would like to also remind drivers that driving over wet paint can reduce the reflectivity of the markings, as well as stick to your vehicle.

If a motorist unfortunately does get paint on their vehicle, WYDOT recommends the following tips: