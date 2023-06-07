Using Soutron for Asset Tracking Improves Asset Visibility and Utilization
Easily track inventory assets such as laptops, notepads, monitors, toys, tools, furniture and more with real-time visibility
Using Soutron for asset tracking empowers organizations with increased visibility, control, and efficiency over their assets, resulting in improved productivity and cost savings.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces the availability of Soutron for asset tracking of inventory assets such as laptops, notepads, monitors, toys, tools, furniture and more with real-time visibility.
— Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global
Soutron can be used to provide real-time visibility into the location, status, and condition of inventory assets across various locations, departments, or even globally, leading to better control and optimized utilization of resources. By effectively managing and tracking assets with Soutron, businesses can avoid unnecessary purchases, minimize asset downtime, and reduce losses due to theft or misplacement.
“We tell our providers that Soutron is very user friendly. Now they can search and reserve an item, we pull it, stock the van, and deliver. It is as easy to use as shopping on Amazon,” states Ashley Smith, with Traveling Resource and Information Library Services (TRAILS) and Connect Childcare Resource and Referral (CCR&R).
From within Soutron, businesses and lending libraries can automate various asset-related processes, such as asset check-in/check-out, holds, and inventory availability. This automation reduces manual errors, saves time, and simplifies workflows, resulting in improved overall operational efficiency.
“Soutron has changed how we use our inventory and enabled us to provide a whole new level of service," states Nikki Johnson, with Traveling Resource and Information Library Services (TRAILS) and Connect Childcare Resource and Referral (CCR&R).
“Using Soutron for asset tracking empowers organizations with increased visibility, control, and efficiency over their assets, resulting in improved productivity, cost savings, and better decision-making capabilities,” states Tony Saadat, President & CEO of Soutron Global.
