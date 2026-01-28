Soutron Global Powers the NHS Blood & Transplant Virtual Library for 5,000 Healthcare Professionals

Soutron Global Logo

Soutron is like a shop window really for the people who can't come into the library and browse." — Jane Gray, Knowledge and Library Services Manager, NHS Blood & Transplant

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management and digital preservation solutions for archives, libraries, museums and knowledge hubs, is pleased to announce the availability of a new case study highlighting its successful collaboration with NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT). The case study, titled “Empowering Healthcare Professionals: NHSBT Doubles Library Engagement with Soutron,” showcases how Soutron’s Library Management System (LMS) has transformed knowledge access for a geographically dispersed healthcare workforce.Led by Jane Gray, Knowledge and Library Services Manager at NHSBT, the organization supports more than 5,000 healthcare professionals working across multiple sites nationwide. With limited physical access to a central library and increasing demand for remote and digital resources, NHSBT required a robust, intuitive platform to ensure staff could easily discover and access critical knowledge anytime, anywhere.Key NHS knowledge access objectives included:• Provide easy, intuitive discovery for remote users• Serve diverse professional groups with different information needs• Integrate seamlessly into existing NHSBT digital environments• Support both print and electronic resources• Scale and evolve over timeSoutron’s configurable LMS was implemented as a fully branded, visually engaging virtual library , embedded directly within NHSBT’s SharePoint intranet, bringing library services to staff regardless of location.Key library solution highlights from the case study:• Remote Access & Discovery: Soutron’s LMS enables intuitive browsing of resources, including book jackets and automated new-item carousels• Integrated Print & Digital Resources: Seamless access to EBSCO eBooks and other essential materials• Customizable Portal: A branded, visually engaging catalogue embedded within NHSBT’s SharePoint intranet• Improved User Experience: Semantic metadata and subject browsing simplify resource discovery for diverse user groupsThe results have been significant. NHSBT has doubled library usage, enabling staff who cannot visit the library in person to explore, discover, and access vital knowledge resources.“Soutron is like a shop window really for the people who can’t come into the library and browse,” said Jane Gray, Knowledge and Library Services Manager, NHS Blood & Transplant.Key outcomes for NHSBT from their 20-year partnership with Soutron Global:• Library engagement DOUBLED• Remote staff gained equal access to critical knowledge resources• Discovery improved across all professional groups• The library became a visible, accessible service, not a physical locationWith Soutron, the NHSBT knowledge services platform has evolved over time to meet changing organizational and technological needs.“This case study is a powerful example of how discovery-led library systems can transform access to knowledge in complex, distributed organizations,” said Brad Frasher CEO, Soutron Global. “We’re proud to support NHS Blood & Transplant in delivering critical knowledge to an organization that helps save lives every day.”To read the full case study, visit: https://www.soutron.com/case-studies/Soutron-Global-Case_Study_NHS-Blood-Transplant_US_Letter.pdf About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and digital preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our SaaS solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets, print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 5 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative software solutions created by embracing client challenges and partnering with them to develop new solutions.

