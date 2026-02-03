Soutron Global Celebrates Outstanding 2025: Delivering Targeted Value Across Libraries, Archives, and Enterprises

Soutron Global Logo

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soutron Global, an internationally recognized SaaS provider of information management, resource sharing, and digital preservation solutions, today announced the company’s major accomplishments for 2025. The year marked a period of strategic expansion, product innovation, and focused investment—delivering clearly differentiated value to public libraries, archives and cultural heritage institutions, and corporate libraries and archives worldwide.Through complementary acquisitions, accelerated product development, and a growing global footprint, Soutron Global strengthened its position as a trusted information management (IM) ecosystem partner—providing secure, standards-based SaaS solutions that improve discovery, access, collaboration, and long-term stewardship of information assets across every sector it serves.Strategic Growth Through Complementary AcquisitionsIn 2025, Soutron Global completed transformative acquisitions that expanded both its market reach and its ability to serve distinct institutional needs with purpose-built solutions.The acquisition of Auto-Graphics, Inc. significantly strengthened Soutron Global’s leadership in public libraries and resource-sharing networks, bringing North America’s most widely adopted interlibrary loan platform, SHAREit, and the VERSO integrated library system into the Soutron Global portfolio.Soutron Global also fully integrated MINISIS Inc., acquired in late 2024, adding robust Cultural Asset Management (CAMS) and Trusted Digital Repository (TDR) solutions. These products expanded the company’s ability to support archives, museums, and cultural heritage organizations with standards-compliant collection management and digital preservation at scale.Together with Soutron, the company’s flagship platform for corporate libraries, special collections, and enterprise archives, these acquisitions form a cohesive yet purpose-built family of solutions—each optimized for its sector, while benefiting from shared expertise, infrastructure, and innovation.Segmented Value by VerticalPublic Libraries & Resource-Sharing Networks (VERSO and SHAREit)For public libraries, consortia, and cooperative networks, 2025 delivered expanded access, efficiency, and sustainability.SHAREit Interlibrary Loan EnhancementsAuto-Graphics launched SHAREit as a standalone ILL solution, making North America’s most trusted resource-sharing platform accessible to libraries of all sizes—including those outside regional systems or facing rising costs. New Multi-Lender List workflows dramatically improved fill rates while reducing staff time through intelligent automation.VERSO ILS Platform AdvancementsContinued investment in VERSO delivered new raw data exports, enhanced circulation and user analytics, improved ILL statistics, streamlined patron and staff administration, and multiple UX improvements across dashboards and authentication workflows. These updates help public libraries better understand usage, optimize services, and demonstrate community impact.Together, VERSO and SHAREit empower public libraries to expand access, collaborate more effectively, and do more with limited resources—without compromising usability or reliability. Archives & Cultural Heritage Institutions(Cultural Asset Management and Trusted Digital Repository)For archives, museums, and cultural heritage organizations, Soutron Global strengthened its position as a leader in institutional-grade stewardship and preservation.Cultural Asset Management Solution (CAMS)CAMS continues to differentiate itself as a true all-in-one collection management platform for archives, libraries, and museums. New functionality introduced in 2025 includes exhibition and loan management, enhanced union catalog searching, building and facilities tracking, art insurance and provenance documentation, conservation records, circulation and item movement tracking, temporal collection timelines, and tools to manage staff, volunteers, and visitor services.Archives & Digital Preservation EcosystemIntroduced at SAA 2025, Soutron Global’s expanded preservation ecosystem supports the full digital preservation lifecycle—from ingest and normalization to fixity checking, format migration, and long-term access. Powered by MINISIS TDR’s OAIS-compliant architecture, institutions gain confidence that their digital assets are protected against obsolescence, integrity loss, and regulatory risk.These solutions enable cultural heritage organizations to manage complex collections holistically while meeting evolving digital preservation, access, and compliance expectations.Corporate Libraries, Enterprise Archives & Special Collections (Soutron)For corporate, government, legal, and enterprise knowledge hubs , Soutron Global continued to invest heavily in its flagship Soutron platform—delivering productivity, discoverability, and control.Soutron Version 4.2Released in 2025, Version 4.2 introduced refined cataloguing workflows, improved metadata controls, and a modernized administrative experience. Backend workflow redesigns significantly enhanced administrative efficiency for teams managing high-value, proprietary collections.AI-Enabled Soutron Discovery v9.0Building on earlier innovation, Soutron Discovery v9.0 added AI-powered chat search, query assistance, summarization, and intelligent suggestions—helping researchers find answers faster, reduce manual effort, and unlock deeper value from enterprise knowledge assets.These advancements reinforce Soutron’s role as a mission-critical platform for organizations where information accuracy, security, and speed directly impact decision-making.Strength Through a Unified EcosystemWhile each product family is purpose-built for its audience, Soutron Global’s clients benefit from a shared foundation of:Expert-Led Development – Products designed and supported by specialists deeply embedded in their respective domains.Standards-Based, Future-Ready Architecture – Ensuring sustainability, interoperability, and long-term trust.Flexible Deployment Models – SaaS, on-premises, or hybrid to meet institutional and regulatory requirements.Integrated Workflows – Increasing alignment between collection management, discovery, resource sharing, and digital preservation over time.Looking AheadIn October 2025, Soutron Global announced a planned leadership transition, appointing Brad Frasher as Chief Executive Officer effective October 6, 2025. Former CEO Tony Saadat transitioned to an advisory role, continuing to support the company’s strategic vision.“With the continued backing of Bloom Equity and Atlasview, and the strength of our combined teams, Soutron Global is uniquely positioned to deliver solutions our clients can trust,” said Frasher. “By aligning the strengths of Auto-Graphics, MINISIS, and Soutron, we are accelerating innovation while keeping each product sharply focused on the needs of its community.”About Soutron GlobalSoutron Global is a leading provider of SaaS information management, resource sharing and digital preservation solutions for archives, knowledge hubs, libraries and museums. Partnering with archivists, librarians, collection managers and knowledge management workers at corporations, museums, education and government institutions worldwide, we empower organizations to transform how they organize, preserve, share and access their collection assets. Our SaaS solutions are content agnostic, easily handling library holdings, proprietary knowledge, cultural artifacts and archival assets, print, digital and physical. With a proven track record spanning over 5 decades, Soutron Global is recognized for its innovative software solutions created by embracing client challenges and partnering with them to develop new solutions.

