Wednesday, June 7

WA ban on sale of AR-15s and other semi-automatic rifles can go forward, judge rules

A federal judge Tuesday denied an attempt to halt Washington’s new ban on the sale of AR-15s and other semi-automatic rifles. In his ruling, Judge Robert Bryan pointed to a number of reasons why he was denying the motion, including that the law’s challengers hadn’t shown that an injunction was in the public interest. “Considering the exceptional dangerousness of these weapons, the public interest in their regulation by the State far outweighs the Plaintiffs’ desire to purchase more assault weapons,” Bryan wrote. “In light of recent mass deaths caused by assailants using assault weapons, it is appropriate for governmental bodies to find ways to protect the public from dangerous weapons, within the limits of the Second Amendment.” Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Elaine Thompson)

Early fire conditions mark start of ‘a very long’ season

Washington’s heightened fire risk west of the Cascades is unusual this early in the year and is worrying officials. And if hot, dry conditions continue as predictions show, Washington is facing a late summer where the entire state will be at an above-normal risk for significant blazes. Resources to fight fires could be spread thin if both the eastern and western reaches of the state are badly parched this summer. The Department of Natural Resources has received new funding in recent years to increase their supplies, and those resources could come into service this year. Under 2021 legislation, the department added new firefighting aircraft, a new camera system that can help detect fires and more firefighters. Continue reading at WA State Standard. (David Ryder)

WA airport-coordinating commission to meet for final time. Will it recommend a location?

The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission, tasked by state lawmakers with recommending a preferred location for Washington’s next major airport, will convene Friday for the final time before expiring at month’s end. Following more than three years of investigating possible airport landing spots and less than nine months after controversially narrowing options to three greenfield sites in Pierce and Thurston counties, the state-created commission could choose Friday to select one site to recommend to the state. The key question is whether such a recommendation would carry much weight. Continue reading at Olympian.

Associated Press

Aberdeen Daily World

By the numbers: State Patrol recounts busy Memorial Day Weekend

Capital Press

Yakima River Basin irrigators facing cutbacks

Columbian

Clark County homelessness up 9% from 2022 tally, according to Point in Time Count

Clark County Utilities board decides to join nuclear power feasibility study

Council for the Homeless’ Housing Solutions Center seeks hot weather items

Everett Herald

Snohomish, King counties train together for region’s next disaster

Lawsuit: Monroe prison neglected to care for back injury for 2 years

International Examiner

Pride Asia 2023 draws a crowd in Hing Hay Park

News Tribune

They rioted at Pierce County’s juvenile detention center. Now they face felony charges

Olympian

Seattle Medium

Harrell Launches Groundbreaking Project To Empower Minority-Owned Businesses”

Seattle Times

Seattle City Council narrowly rejects drug prosecution bill

How King County’s proposed hate crime hotline could work

It’s not just Sammamish, we’re going back in time on LGBTQ+ equality

Editorial: King County, WA can’t afford to lose behavioral health beds

Opinion: Don’t punish small farmers with ‘asylum surcharge’ on guest worker visas

Spokesman Review

Federal debt ceiling negotiations had ripple effects in Spokane

Vancouver Business Journal

Legislation will allow Vancouver to continue to be part of Main Street Program (Cleveland)

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

$3.7M baseball clubhouse coming to Borleske Stadium in Walla Walla

WA State Standard

Wenatchee World

Wenatchee Pride Festival draws 4,000 to Memorial Park

Opinion: Legislature approves budgets and makes adjustments to police pursuit and drug possession laws

KING 5 TV (NBC)

Seattle City Council rejects public drug use legislation

Nation’s top doctor says social media could pose risk to kids; Seattle Public Schools calls it an edge for their lawsuit

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

SPS releases letter detailing school safety changes following Ingraham High shooting

KUOW Public Radio

A new WA apple is on the way

Northwest approaches ‘peak dryness’ much sooner than expected

Unhoused and out of sight on King County’s Eastside

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison says she’s not leading new ‘war on drugs’

KXLY (ABC)

Spokane Public Schools will provide free summer meals to kids under 18

NW Public Radio

Cowlitz County commissioners approve $1 million road striping bid

Q13 TV (FOX)

Washington adopts proposal to rename nature sites containing Indigenous slur

DOJ, FBI expected to announce multiple arrests in $6.8 million COVID-19 fraud scheme

Cascadia Daily News

Whatcom, Skagit unemployment rates drop to 2023 lows

The Grizzly Committee: Whatcom to play a larger role in future grizzly populations

Nooksack streamflows ‘dramatically reduced’ as summer approaches

Lummi Nation: Canada failed to fulfill duties in B.C. terminal project

MyNorthwest

UW researchers, scientists go on strike