Nissan Frontier to Get Major Redesign for 2024 Model Year

2024 Nissan Frontier Nissan of Lewisville

Always pushing for where innovation meets accommodation, Nissan's newly designed Frontier takes the cake.

LEWISVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nissan is giving its Frontier pickup truck a major redesign for the 2024 model year. The new Frontier will be based on the same platform as the Nissan Navara, which is sold in other markets around the world.

A flagship Nissan truck, the new Frontier will be available in both crew cab and king cab configurations. It will be powered by a 3.8-liter V6 engine with 310 horsepower and 385 lb-ft of torque. A seven-speed automatic transmission will be standard, and four-wheel drive will be optional.

Nissan is also promising a more comfortable and refined interior for the new Frontier. It will come standard with an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety features will include automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. The new Frontier will go on sale in the United States in the fall of 2023.

"The exterior design of the 2024 Nissan Frontier seems to be inspired by the Nissan Hardbody Desert Runner. This is because there are similarities in the presentation, namely with modern headlights and a prominent grille... We hope that the various improvements provided can increase the sales figures of this latest Nissan Frontier. Because when juxtaposed with its rivals, the Toyota Tacoma and Ford Ranger are still the most popular among buyers. - NissanCarUSA.com

About Nissan of Lewisville

Our team at Nissan of Lewisville welcomes everyone to our premier Nissan dealership, conveniently located on South Stemmons Freeway in Lewisville. We believe everyone deserves not only a vehicle that is safe, appealing, and affordable, but also an incredible, stress free buying experience. That’s why car buyers across Carrollton, Denton, Plano, Flower Mound, and other surrounding areas will find an expansive variety of new Nissans and used cars, trucks, and SUVs.