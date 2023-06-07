A Second Look at the Crossover EV Concept Nissan IMx

Submit Release
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nissan has always been a company at the forefront of innovation and they continue to push the envelope with their future concept cars. The first of these is the IMx, a fully autonomous electric car that has been designed with the needs of the modern family in mind. The Nissan EV IMx is a smart SUV that has a range of over 600 miles on a single charge, making it ideal for long road trips. The IMx also has a unique feature that allows it to charge itself wirelessly, making it even more convenient for busy families.

“Nissan IMx is a crossover EV that shows the direction of new space design required for the automatic driving era coming in the near future. Nissan IMx took inspiration from a sense of “WA” or harmony and Japanese aesthetics, then expressed the coexistence of “Sei and Dou” or “stillness and motion” in the design. Expressing the characteristics of EV with quiet and smooth, yet powerful and dynamic with light, through exterior design. Interior design embodies the calm and simple open-space connecting “inside” and “outside” of the car which can be found in a traditional Japanese house, by the latest technology for the limited interior space." - Nissan

"The innovative concept vehicle provides a glimpse into the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, Nissan's approach to changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society. It's designed to strengthen the link between car and driver as a close, reliable partner that delivers a safer, more convenient and more enjoyable drive." - Nissan News

About Clay Cooley Nissan

Welcome to Clay Cooley Nissan, the Dallas destination for new Nissan models and the home of the Clay Cooley Family Guarantee Program. Our convenient location on LBJ Freeway South near Dallas allows us to serve the greater Dallas Forth Worth area, including the cities of Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Duncanville, DeSoto, and other surrounding areas. Our Dallas area Nissan dealership team is determined to provide an exceptional buying experience, with additional support through our Duncanville service center.

