The Refreshed Leaf EV Is Turning Attention Toward Nissan

Nissan's updated and inspiring Leaf EV is a real contender in the electric vehicle space.

With a whole new look, a proven track record and some of our most advanced driver assistance and safety features, the refreshed 2023 Nissan LEAF is driving proof – now is the time to go all electric.”
— Nissan

IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing the all-new 2023 Nissan Leaf, an electric vehicle that offers an impressive range and plenty of features. The 2023 Leaf has a range of up to 226 miles on a single charge, making it a great option for long-distance travel. It also has a fast-charging option that can charge the battery from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

The 2023 Leaf comes standard with a 110kW electric motor and a 40kWh battery. It has a top speed of 90 mph and can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 7.9 seconds. The Leaf also comes with a variety of features, including a 7-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a Bose sound system.

The 2023 Nissan Leaf is a great option for anyone looking for an electric vehicle with a long range and plenty of features. It's a great choice for long-distance travel and can be charged quickly and easily.

"Why drive an EV? The time to go electric is now. Discover the instant acceleration, impressive range, and nimble handling of the all-electric Nissan LEAF. Nissan LEAF’s standard 40 kWh battery gives you instant acceleration. With its available 60 kWh battery, Nissan LEAF also gives you instant exhilaration and even more range." - Nissan.com

About Clay Cooley Nissan Irving

At Clay Cooley Nissan Irving, we believe everyone deserves a car they love at a price they can afford. Our vast selection of new Nissan cars, trucks, and SUVs, as well as a healthy used vehicle inventory, provide customers with options for your unique needs. In addition, our professional finance team has multiple options for leasing or financing a new or used auto so that we can get drivers into the right vehicle.

Clay Cooley Nissan Irving
