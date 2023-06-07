Missouri Community Service Commission announces AmeriCorps Missouri Planning Grants

The Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC) is pleased to announce the availability of AmeriCorps Missouri Planning Grants to enable organizations to plan a proposed AmeriCorps program in Missouri.

From January to December 2024, selected organizations will use planning grants to better prepare to compete for an AmeriCorps program grant in the subsequent grant cycle (2025 to 2026).

Awards for planning grants may not exceed $100,000. Applications are due August 1, 2023. To assist grantees with the application, a technical assistance call is scheduled for July 13, 2023. Interested applicants are encouraged to visit ShowMeService.org/grants or contact MCSC at mcsc@ded.mo.gov to request more information.

About the Missouri Community Service Commission

MCSC is a bipartisan commission appointed by the Governor and administered by the Missouri Department of Economic Development. Its mission is to strengthen Missouri communities through volunteerism and service. Through its AmeriCorps and volunteer programming, MCSC invests over $43 million into Missouri communities annually.

For more information on MCSC, and to find a place to volunteer, visit ShowMeService.org.