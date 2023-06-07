NON-PROFIT FREE ANIMAL DOCTOR SETS UP SPECIAL WGA FUND TO HELP PROVIDE URGENT MEDICAL CARE FOR PETS iN NEED

LA BASED PHILANTHROPY OFFERS HELP FOR PETS OWNERS OF WRITERS WHO ARE ON STRIKE

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Free Animal Doctor, a non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of animals in need, has set up a special fund to help out of work writers pay for any urgent and major medical care their pets may need, and can’t afford, during the strike. The organization is committed to rehabilitating pets in need, free of charge to those who need it.

“Over the past seven years as a non-profit operating in California, many writers, actors and others working in Hollywood have helped support our organization, as well as have rescued cats and dogs,” said Ryan Boyd and Sam Bernardo, founders of Free Animal Doctor. “Now these same people are not working, and probably for a protracted time and without money coming in, but their pets still need care, they still get injured, or might be diagnosed with something or need a consistent supply of important medicine, all of which can become overwhelming. We at Free Animal Doctor are here to help.”

The Free Animal Doctor believes that no cat or dog should delay urgent care, put off important treatment, or stop taking necessary medication because they are out of work. No one who had the great heart to rescue an animal should now feel that they may need to give them up because of lack of resources. This fund is for those dogs and cats, to make sure they can still get the care they need and stay in their loving home during this strike.

Free Animal Doctor operates a mobile spay and neuter mobile clinic in San Gabriel Valley at the Santa Anita Racetrack. Currently, the organization is able to help with any major medical issues that arise, by working with a network of doctors who can provide care for all issues. Their goal is to raise enough money to create a one stop shop at their clinic location so all care can be done in-house. As soon as they can, Free Animal Clinic plans to expand their services to a full-service in-house clinic at their current location.

If you would like to contribute to the writers strike animal fund, please click HERE. All the donations received using this above link will be used to pay for treatment for the pets of members of the WGA (Writer’s Guild of America) pets who have an important and necessary treatment that should not be delayed. No fee is deducted, 100% of your donation goes to the animals, and the organization pay’s the veterinarian directly. No individual, no owner receives any money.

Additionally, Free Animal Doctor can set up specific fundraisers for the pets of WGA members in need. Pet’s like Leroy the cat, who was diagnosed with cancer just as the strike started. His owner has been paying for his treatment, but cannot afford to continue it, so we have a specific fund for Leroy as well: https://freeanimaldoctor.org/campaigns/leroy/.

If you are a member of WGA, have a pet (cat, dog or other) in need of care, and need help financially, request help at this link by filling out a short information form. The organization will get back to pet owners right away: https://freeanimaldoctor.org/submit/.

about Free Animal Doctor