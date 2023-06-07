Submit Release
Join the Firefighters Memorial Ride & Appreciation Day: A Celebration of Community and Bravery with Kitay Law Offices

Kitay Law Offices Logo

Kitay Law Offices is The Law Firm With a Heart!

Kenneth Kitay is the Owner of Kitay Law Offices

Kenneth Kitay is the Owner of Kitay Law Offices. He has been protecting and fighting for his clients for over 25 years.

Join the Firefighters Memorial Ride & Appreciation Day, June 17 at Berks County Fairgrounds! Support firefighters, enjoy family fun, and meet Kitay Law Offices.

We are proud to support the Firefighters Memorial Ride & Appreciation Day. Our front-line firefighters are heroes in our communities, and they deserve our recognition and thanks. ”
— Kenneth Kitay, Owner of Kitay Law Offices
LEESPORT, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, June 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get your engines revved up and come out to the Firefighters Memorial Ride & Appreciation Day, sponsored by Kitay Law Offices! This event, organized by the Red Knights PA Chapter 10 Motorcycle Club of Pennsylvania, is a great way to show our support for front-line firefighters and their families. Come out to the Berks County Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 17 for a great time!

As an exhibitor at the event, Kitay Law Offices is excited to meet and mingle with the local community and show our appreciation for those who put their lives on the line to keep us safe. We believe in supporting fun, family-friendly activities that won't break the bank, and we know that this event will be a hit with adults and kiddos alike.

At the event, you'll experience a motorcycle ride to show support for firefighters, cars and bikes on display, firefighting demonstrations, relay races and more! Kitay Law Offices will be handing out lots of free stuff, as well, so come over and say hi while you're there!

According to Attorney Kenneth Kitay, "We are proud to support the Firefighters Memorial Ride & Appreciation Day and all that it stands for. Our front-line firefighters are heroes in our communities, and they deserve our recognition and thanks. We hope to see everyone there for a day of fun, food, and festivities!"

So mark your calendars and join Kitay Law Offices and the Red Knights PA Chapter 10 Motorcycle Club of Pennsylvania on this exciting day of celebration. Let's show our support for our local firefighters and their families!

Thomas Pivnicny
Kitay Law Offices
+1 7606120935
tpivnicny@kitaylegal.com
You just read:

