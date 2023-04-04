Kitay Law Offices Sponsors Miss Pennsylvania’s More Than Project to Raise Mental Health Awareness

Kenneth Kitay is the Owner of Kitay Law Offices. He has been protecting and fighting for his clients for over 25 years.
Kitay Law Offices sponsors Miss Pennsylvania's More Than Project, an initiative that seeks to raise mental health awareness and empower individuals.
Nobody should be afraid to talk about and improve their mental health with resources that are available to our community.”
— Kenneth Kitay, Owner of Kitay Law Offices
YORK, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kitay Law Offices is proud to announce its sponsorship of Miss Pennsylvania’s social impact initiative, Tyler's Triumph: The More Than Project. Spearheaded by current Miss Pennsylvania, Alysa Bainbridge, this program seeks to empower individuals living with mental health and substance use disorders and raise awareness of the resources available in the community. Ms. Bainbridge was inspired to create The More Than Project following her brother's tragic battle with an untreated mental illness that resulted in a fatal opioid overdose in 2018.
Miss Pennsylvania travels to schools throughout the region to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental health issues. “We are proud to support Ms. Bainbridge and the Miss PA Scholarship Foundation in bringing this important issue to the youth in our region,” said Kenneth Kitay, Owner of Kitay Law Offices. “Nobody should be afraid to talk about and improve their mental health with resources that are available to our community.”
Since being crowned Miss Pennsylvania in 2022, Ms. Bainbridge has made multiple school visits, speaking with students about her family's story and helping them understand that they can reach out for help if needed.
Kitay Law Offices is dedicated to supporting initiatives that raise awareness for mental health issues and encouraging people not to be ashamed or afraid of seeking help when needed. By sponsoring Miss Pennsylvania’s More Than Project, Kitay Law Offices hopes to bring a greater understanding of how mental health affects our society as well as provide access to necessary resources for those struggling with mental health issues in our community.
